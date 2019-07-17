Fairfield parties nominate 2019 candidates at special meetings

FAIRFIELD — The Democratic and Republican Town Committees both held special meetings Tuesday night to officially nominate their slates for the 2019 municipal election.

Democrats met at McKinley Elementary School to nominate their slate, while Republicans gathered at the Board of Education headquarters. Both committees put together extensive slates, the complete lists of which can be found below.

Both parties were especially excited to endorse their candidates for the Board of Selectmen. Democrats nominated incumbent First Selectman Michael Tetreau for reelection and RTM member Nancy Lefkowitz for Selectman. Democratic Town Committee Chair Steve Sheinberg emphasized the strength of this ticket.

“We’ve seen tremendous enthusiasm and community support for both of their campaigns, even at this early stage,” Sheinberg said. “Fairfielders know that Mike has served our town exceptionally well these past eight years in office, and I think they’re excited to see him reelected along with a Selectman who shares his vision and will support his efforts. They will be a terrific team for Fairfield.”

Republicans, meanwhile, nominated State Rep. Brenda Kupchick for First Selectman, as well as Board of Finance chair Thomas Flynn for Selectman. Kupchick expressed gratitude for her nomination and highlighted her platform of progress.

“I’ve been humbled by the overwhelming support I’ve received throughout Fairfield these past few months,” Kupchick said. “The people of Fairfield are hungry for change… I’m ready to lead Fairfield with common sense for the future.”

Both committees are now ready to officially kick off the 2019 election cycle with candidates that their members are enthusiastic about.

“We’ve got many proven, experienced incumbents committed to continuing their great work, plus some new faces who are eager to bring fresh ideas and new energy to the table,” Sheinberg said of the Democratic slate.

“We feel great about our outlook this election cycle and feel it’s now more important than ever to elect candidates of strong character and high integrity,” Sheinberg added. “In these divisive times, I think voters are eager for elected officials who will represent and uphold their Democratic values and principles.”

Republican Town Committee Chair Jamie Millington expressed similar satisfaction with the Republican slate. “Our team is strongly united, and we look forward to presenting the people of Fairfield with positive choices in November,” Millington said. “Our candidates are focused on Fairfield, and we plan on running a campaign focused on the issues important to the people and devoid of any negativity.”

“We believe that is what the people of Fairfield want and deserve, and that is what we are committed to delivering,” Millington concluded.

Both parties’ slates are listed in full below.

Slate of Democratic Candidates

First Selectman: Michael Tetreau

Selectman: Nancy Lefkowitz

Board of Finance: Elizabeth Zezima and Lori Charlton

Board of Education: Phil Dwyer, Jessica Gerber, Jen Maxon-Kennelly, Christine Vitale and Peter Sibley

Town Plan and Zoning four-year term: Chris McAleese and Lenny Braman

Town Plan and Zoning two-year term: Donan Meyer

Zoning Board of Appeals four-year term: Brian Avallone and Jane Gitlin Nishball

Zoning Board of Appeals two-year term: Ruth Smey

Zoning Board of Appeals Alternates: Daphne Dixon and Douglas Price

Board of Assessment Appeals: Peter Ruppert

Constable: Kevin Flynn, Charlene Lebo, Ruth Smey, Jay Wolk

RTM District 1: Phil Dwyer and Deborah Sheldon

RTM District 2: Bill Gerber, Eric Newman, Cindy Perham and Erin Lopez

RTM District 3: Kasandra Marshall, Sharon Pistilli, Matt Jacobs and Scott Nickel

RTM District 4: Marcy Spolyar, Laura Karson, Alice Kelly and Meredith Odinak

RTM District 5: Jay Wolk, Josh Garskof, Joe Siebert and Julie Gottlieb

RTM District 6: Lisa Havey, Matt Ambrose, Hannah Gale and Tameisha Powell-Dunmore

RTM District 7: Marc McDermott, Jill Vergara, Karen Wackerman and Lauren Bove

RTM District 8: Kerry Berchem, Susan Burstein, Liam Burke and Rip Littig

RTM District 9: Dru Georgiadis, Steven Baker, Margaret Horton and Andrew Gausepohl

RTM District 10: Greg Alprin, Kevin Lennon, Ken Bardelli and Harold Zawadski

Slate of Republican Candidates:

First Selectman: Brenda Kupchick

Selectman: Tom Flynn

Town Clerk: Betsy Browne

Board of Finance: Jack Testani and Mary LeClerc

Board of Education: Trisha Pytko, Bonnie Rotelli, Suzanne Testani, Doug Soutar and Tom Longo

Town Plan and Zoning four-year term: Meg Francis and Kathy Braun

Town Plan and Zoning two-year term: Matt Wagner

Zoning Board of Appeals four-year term: Terry Keegan and Katie O'Grady

Zoning Board of Appeals two-year term: Kevin Coyne

Board of Assessment Appeals: Alexis Harrison

Constable: Roger Autuori, Joe Peddle, Michael Herley and Bill Perugini

RTM District 1: Ed Bateson, Steve Chessare, Michael Mahoney and Amy O'Shea

RTM District 2: Karen McCormack, Bill Llewellyn, Jeff Steele and Harry Ackley

RTM District 3: Sara Camarro, Alex Durrell, Peter Koutroulas and Caitlin Schmidt

RTM District 4: Jim Baldwin, Sol Briks, Dan Ford and Frank O'Reilly

RTM District 5: Roger Autuori, Len Benton, Jennifer Cusato and Andrew Semmel

RTM District 6: Jason Li, Ken Langille, Karen Vida and Patty Lucas

RTM District 7: Helene Daly, Dana Kery, Tom McCarthy and Michael Mears

RTM District 8: Hank Ference, Pamela Iacono, Christine Messina and Peter Tallman

RTM District 9: Crissy Kelly, Brian Farnen, Bill Perugini and Rick Grauer

RTM District 10: Frank Petise, Marisa Ringel, Janine Alianiello and Elizabeth Altobelli

