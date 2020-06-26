Fairfield police: Bridgeport man arrested for allegedly threatening and stalking

Fairfield police say Joshua Shamar Huff, a 28-year-old Bridgeport resident, was arrested for allegedly threatening and stalking a woman and her family. Fairfield police say Joshua Shamar Huff, a 28-year-old Bridgeport resident, was arrested for allegedly threatening and stalking a woman and her family. Photo: / Fairfield Police Department Photo: / Fairfield Police Department Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield police: Bridgeport man arrested for allegedly threatening and stalking 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — A Brideport man was arrested for allegedly stalking a woman and threatening to kill her and her family, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Police police say Joshua Shamar Huff, 28, was arrested on April 28 after he was allegedly found to have made threats to kill a woman and her family and stalked her while she was home.

They said Huff has been charged with second-degree stalking, second-degree harassment, second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.

According to court records, his bond was set to $75,000. He has yet to enter a plea in the case and his next court date is Aug. 25.