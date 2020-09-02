Fairfield police: DNA on cigarette used to identify suspect in 2012 burglary

FAIRFIELD — A Bridgeport man has been charged in the 2012 burglary of a Shell gas station — and a discarded cigarette was used to identify him, according to police.

Fairfield police Lt. Antonio Granata said Percy Berry, 46, was charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree larceny for allegedly breaking into the gas station and stealing $2,400 in cigarettes as well as a small safe with $100 in it.

Granata said the person who broke into the building threw a 15 pound rock through the front glass of the gas station on Oct. 5, 2012. Security camera footage showed a person later identified as Berry entering the business, going behind the counter and taking the items.

The footage also allegedly showed Berry smoking a cigarette as he entered the station, which he discarded on the floor. Granata said. DNA taken from the cigarette was matched with Berry in 2014, when the department received an offender hit notification from the state Forensic Science Laboratory.

Granata said police got several photos of Berry from the Conecticut Department of Corrections and noted he looked very similar to that of the suspect in the burglary. He said a criminal history check showed Berry to have 15 previous arrests — most of them for burglary or larceny.

“Based on the DNA match, the physical appearance and the criminal history, there is probable cause to believe Percy Berry did commit the crimes,” Granata said.

According to court documents, Berry was arrested on Aug. 26 and is being held on a $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to enter a plea on Nov. 3.