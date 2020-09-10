Fairfield police: DNA used to arrest suspect in 2019 crimes

FAIRFIELD — A Bridgeport man faces 21 charges for crimes police say he allegedly committed in December and January.

Fairfield Police Lt. Antonio Granata said Angel Luis Mercado, 29, is charged with seven counts of third-degree burglary, seven counts of criminal mischief, three counts of criminal attempt at sixth-degree larceny, two counts of sixth degree larceny, fifth-degree larceny and fourth-degree larceny.

Granata said police responded to Fairfield Cinemas on Black Rock Turnpike for a reported theft from a vehicle on Dec. 11, 2019. The victim told officers he left his vehicle in a parking garage for about half an hour and returned to find the window smashed, but no items taken, police said. The damage was estimated at $300.

“Police observed one rock on the ground outside the vehicle and one rock inside the vehicle on the cup holder,” Granata said. “Police also saw patches of red inside the glass that appeared to be blood (as well as) a red streak on the center console. Fairfield Detectives responded to the scene to take a DNA swab of the blood evidence and photograph the scene.”

Granata said officers also found another vehicle parked 25 feet away also with a smashed window and with the glove box and the console open.

According to Granata, the DNA evidence was submitted to the Connecticut Forensic Science Laboratory which reported a hit identifying the blood found on the scene as that of Mercado.

Police responded to Fairfield Cinemas on Jan. 1 after receiving more complaints of vehicles being broken into. Granata said officers found, among five vehicles apparently attacked, a vehicle with its front right window smashed.

“The window appeared to have been broken with a blunt object which was not located. Additionally, Fairfield Detectives responded to the scene to process the vehicle,” he said. “They located traces of blood and other physical evidence on and inside the vehicle that was processed and submitted to the lab.”

Detectives received a forensic DNA hit on July 2 identifying the blood found on-scene as Mercado’s, he said.

According to court documents, Mercado was arrested Sept. 4 and held on two separate bonds of $25,000. He is scheduled to enter a plea on Sept. 25.