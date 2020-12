FAIRFIELD — A Hartord woman was arrested after police said she altered and cashed a bank check.

Fairfield police Lt. Antonio Granata said Felicia Cooper, 31, was charged with second-degree forgery and third-degree larceny.

Granata said the owner of a liquor store on Black Rock Turnpike called Fairfield police to report a fraudulent check on Oct. 16. The complainant told police his People's United Bank business check had been fraudulently altered and made payable for $2,000 more than he issued it for.

“When he called the bank to alert them of the check, the complainant was advised the check had been negotiated by Felicia Michele Cooper for $2,154.40,” Granta said.

Originally, the check had been made out to a brewing company in Wallingford on Sept. 23 for $154.40, Granata said.

“It was discovered the brewing company the business check was made out to had their business in Wallingford burglarized,” he said. “Employees of the brewing company notified the Fairfield liquor store that the business check had been stolen during the burglary.”

Granata said Fairfield detectives worked with fraud investigators from People’s Bank and discovered the check was cashed in person on Sept. 30 at their South Windsor branch where surveillance images showed Cooper cashing the check.

“Additionally, the bank required (Cooper) to provide additional identification while negotiating the check, due to the female being a non-customer of the bank,” he said, noting the suspect showed the bank her driver’s license, which listed her name and Hartford address.

Granata said a superior court arrest warrant was issued, and Cooper was arrested on Dec. 9. According to court documents, Cooper was released on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to enter a plea on March 24.

joshua.labella@hearstmediact.com