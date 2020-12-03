Fairfield police: Man arrested while driving stolen vehicle

Christian Rivera-Hernandez, a 19-year-old Bridgeport man, was arrested and charged with third-degree larceny, interfering with police, and misuse of plates.

FAIRFIELD — A Bridgeport man was arrested after police said they caught him driving a stolen vehicle.

Fairfield Police Lt. Antonio Granata said Christian Rivera-Hernandez, 19, was arrested and charged with third-degree larceny, misuse of plates and interfering with police. He said Rivera-Hernandez was also served two active warrants out of Bridgeport, each for first-degree failure to appear.

On Nov. 23, Granata said, a resident of Kings Highway East reported his yellow Ford F150 had been stolen from his driveway. He said that vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center, a database that provides vital information to all law enforcement agencies across the country.

Two days later, Westport police notified surrounding towns that they had observed a yellow F150 matching the description of the stolen vehicle traveling Northbound on Interstate-95 around 2 a.m., Granata said.

“State police began following the vehicle shortly after the Westport notification,” he said. “The operator of the stolen F150 failed to stop for state police, was traveling at a high rate of speed and began exiting the highway at Exit 25 where Fairfield Police positioned themselves to deploy stop sticks.”

Granata said the stop sticks punctured one of the vehicle’s tires, but the operator continued to drive on the flat tire until he couldn’t make a turn and crashed into a parked vehicle on Hanover Street in Bridgeport.

“The operator exited the vehicle and began running,” he said. “He was quickly chased on foot and taken into custody by CSP, Bridgeport and Fairfield police officers.”

Granata said the officer was identified as Rivera-Hernandez, who was held on a $1,000 bond for the theft charges and two separate $25,000 bonds for the failure to appear charges.

According to court documents, he was released from custody and is scheduled to enter a plea on Jan. 4. He also faces a number of other charges including burglary and larceny.

