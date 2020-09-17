Fairfield police: Man charged with allegedly forging checks

A Rhode Island man has been charged with fraud A Rhode Island man has been charged with fraud Photo: Michael Short / Special To The Chronicle Photo: Michael Short / Special To The Chronicle Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield police: Man charged with allegedly forging checks 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — A Rhode Island man has been charged with allegedly forging checks in the name of a Fairfield business, according to police.

Fairfield police Lt. Antonio Granata said Andrew Shelton, a 54-year-old Providence resident, was charged with second-degree forgery, identity theft and third-degree larceny.

Granata said the owner of Acquila Heating & Cooling LLC was notified of suspicious activity on his account on Feb. 24. He said an apparently fraudulent check was turned in at the Storrs branch of Webster Bank and another was attempted but declined at a Vernon branch.

According to the bank’s security camera footage, a man later identified as Shelton entered the Storrs Webster Bank on that date and cashed a check for $2,711.22 from the business made payable to himself, police said.

“Additionally, Andrew Shelton was arrested by the Vernon Police Department for attempting to cash the second fraudulent check in Vernon on 2/22/2020, again made out to himself,” Granata said.

According to court documents, Shelton was arrested on Sept. 10 and is set to enter a plea in the Bridgeport Superior Court on Nov. 12.