Fairfield police: Milford man arrested for alleged DUI

Sean Cunningham, a 47-year old Milford man, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, evading responsibility, unsafe start of a motor vehicle and interfering with an officer for actions he allegedly committed on May 5. less Sean Cunningham, a 47-year old Milford man, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, evading responsibility, unsafe start of a motor vehicle and interfering with an officer for actions he ... more Photo: / Josh LaBella Photo: / Josh LaBella Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield police: Milford man arrested for alleged DUI 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — A Milford man faces a number of charges after allegedly driving drunk and trying to evade authorities, according to officials.

Fairfield police Lt. Antonio Granata said Sean Cunningham, 47, was charged with driving under the influence, evading responsibility, unsafe start of a motor vehicle and interfering with an officer for actions he allegedly committed on May 5.

On that day, Granata said, dispatch was called about a disabled motor vehicle in the middle of Stratfield Road near Brooklawn Parkway. He said the called told the dispatcher the driver appeared to be slumped over.

Granata said officers approached the vehicle and a man later identified as Cunningham, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, was slumped over in the driver’s seat and unresponsive. The windows of the vehicle were up, the doors were locked and a bottle labeled malt liquor was in plain view in Cunningham’s lap.

“When Cunningham awoke, he drove forward into a Fairfield Police Cruiser and refused officers’ demands to stop and put the car in park,” Granata said. “Officers had to break the window and manually get the car into park as Cunningham was pressing on the accelerator pedal. After a brief struggle with Cunningham, police removed him from the vehicle.”

Granata said two officers suffered minor cuts to their hands from broken glass. Cunningham was transported to St. Vincent’s hospital for medical treatment.

According to Granata, Cunningham was driving on a suspended license. A forensic examination of his blood, taken 44 minutes after his arrest, showed his blood alcohol content to be .10, above the legal limit.

According to court documents, Cunningham was arrested on Sept. 11 and was released on a promise to appear. He is set to enter a plea on Nov. 2.