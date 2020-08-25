Fairfield police: Two men arrested twice in one day

FAIRFIELD — Two men, accused of stealing packages from homes in the Oldfield Road area, were arrested again the same day after police said they were spotted breaking into cars in the parking lot of the towing company that had taken their vehicle.

Lt. Antonio Granata said Thomas Dapp, a 19-year-old Stratford resident, and Christian Giles, a 20-year-old Bridgeport resident, were charged with fifth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny and larceny by possession.

He said Dapp was later charged with third-degree burglary, criminal attempt at sixth-degree larceny and criminal mischief, while Giles was charged with third-degree burglary and criminal attempt at sixth-degree larceny.

Granata said police were called about two individuals stealing packages from homes in the Oldfield Road area on Monday. He said officers were given a description of the pair as well as of the vehicle they were driving.

“Minutes later, officers located a vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop,” Granata said. “The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Thomas Dapp and Christian Giles.”

Granata said officer spotted an “overwhelming” number of packages in the rear seat of the vehicle. He said they were later determined to have been stolen from homes in Norwalk and Fairfield, adding the contents of the packages were valued in excess of $1,000.

Their vehicle was towed and Dapp and Giles were released on promises to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Oct. 20, Granata said.

Later that day, Granata said, Fairfield police received a report of two men entering and rummaging through cars in the parking lot of Star Towing, the company contracted to tow the vehicle Dapp and Giles were driving at the time of their arrest.

“When police responded, a witness pointed out two males identified by the police as the two males arrested earlier in the day for stealing packages, Thomas Dapp and Christian Giles,” Granata said.

He said the owner of the 350 Jennings Road business spotted the pair going into customer vehicles, removing items from vehicles and vandalizing a Star Towing truck by way of affixing address label stickers to it.

According to Granata, the pair were arrested again, each released on $1,000 bonds.