Fairfield police arrest alleged golf cart thief

Fairfield police say Anthony M. Montgomery, a 21-year-old Bridgeport resident, was arrested for allegedly stealing a stealing a golf cart from Brooklawn Country Club. Fairfield police say Anthony M. Montgomery, a 21-year-old Bridgeport resident, was arrested for allegedly stealing a stealing a golf cart from Brooklawn Country Club. Photo: / Fairfield Police Department Photo: / Fairfield Police Department Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield police arrest alleged golf cart thief 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — A Bridgeport man was arrested for allegedly stealing a golf cart from Brooklawn Country Club, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Anthony M. Montgomery, 21, was charged with third-degree larceny of a motor vehicle and interfering with an officer.

Capt. Robert Kalamaras said the manager of the country club reported the golf cart missing on Aug. 5, adding that another employee noticed a man driving the light-blue Club Car cart out the front gate. He said the manager told officers the cart was valued at $3,000.

An officer was nearly struck by a man matching the description of the suspect who was driving a cart on Collingwood Road. Kalamaras said the incident occurred before the department was notified of the theft.

Kalamaras said detectives posed as a woman interested in buying the cart on OfferUp, a Craigslist-style application, and arranged a meeting with the Howard Avenue resident. He said Montgomery was arrested after a short foot chase where he was found to have the key to the golf cart on his person.

Montgomery was held in lieu of a $2,500 bond and given a court date of Aug. 25.