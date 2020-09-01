Fairfield police arrested alleged serial burglar

FAIRFIELD — Police have charged a Bridgeport man for allegedly committing a burglary spree in 2019.

Fairfield police Lt. Antonio Granata said Daniel Abraham was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree larceny and one count of fourth-degree larceny.

Granata said the charges stem from three commercial burglaries all within a mile of each other reported between June 19 and June 29 last year. All three businesses — two liquor stores and a hookah lounge — were broken into overnight during that time.

Granata said $1,500 worth of cigarettes and alcohol were stolen from Premier Wines & Spirits on Tunxis Hill Road on June 19 after the front glass window was smashed.

“A witness described seeing a dark colored sedan in the parking lot around the time of the alarm activation,” Granata said. “Two males and a female — (were) in the front passenger seat.”

A freshly-smoked cigarette was found at the scene by a detective, Granata said, which was sent to the State of Connecticut Forensic Laboratory for DNA testing.

The next morning, Granata said, the owner of Villa Wine & Spirits on Villa Avenue reported their business had been entered through an unlocked rear door. He said about $3,150 worth of cigarettes, alcohol and cash was taken along with two videocassette recorders attached to the security cameras.

Granata said a separate system of ADT security cameras captured a male suspect inside the store at 8:30 in the morning.

“The suspect was similar in stature and resembled known commercial and residential burglary suspect Daniel Abraham,” he said, later adding that Abraham had been arrested in Fairfield multiple times and charged in several burglaries and robberies.

Granata said an alarm activation at Euphoria Hookah Lounge on Black Rock Turnpike notified police of another burglary on June 28. He said arriving officers found the business had been entered through an unlocked rear door.

“Security footage captured a black Hyundai Sonata at the rear of the building at 5:30 a.m.,” Granata said, noting the plerson spotted in the business appeared to be the same person seen in security camera footage at the previous burglary. He said the person loaded approximately $6,000 worth of cigarettes into a large plastic bag and then fled through the same door.

According to police, Abraham was driving a black Hyundai Sonata at the time of his previous arrests, adding that the method of operation was similar in all three June burglaries. He said police considered Abraham to be the suspect in all three crimes.

“Abraham was also believed to be the co-conspirator in two residential burglaries in Fairfield that occurred on Algonquin Rd on (July 19, 2019),” Granata said, adding that Abraham was arrested last December in relation to a different residential burglary committed in 2018.

Granata said a warrant was issued for Abraham’s arrest after the state forensic lab matched his DNA with DNA found of the cigarette collected by detectives in the Premier Wines & Spirits burglary.

Abraham was arrested in Bridgeport on Aug. 26.

According to court documents, Abraham is being held on a $75,000 bond and had yet to enter a plea. His court date is set for Sept. 15, where he will also enter pleas for 12 other charges.