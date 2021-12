FAIRFIELD — Police are investigating a series of mail thefts in town that they say resulted in check fraud in some cases.

Police have received at least six reports of mail being unlawfully taken from mailboxes overnight since September. Some of the mail taken included checks, which has resulted in subsequent check fraud, the police said Friday.

The department anticipates additional cases may have also happened throughout town during this time, according to a release from Police Chief Robert Kalamaras.

Fairfield detectives notified the U.S. Postal Service of these incidents when they received the reports. The United States Postal Inspection Service is working with Fairfield police to investigate and identify those involved, the release said.

“It is as important as ever that residents remain vigilant and take steps to prevent mail theft around this time of year as there is typically an increase in checks, cash and gift cards being placed in mailboxes to be mailed out,” Kalamaras said. “Any resident who believes that they may have had mail stolen from their mailboxes is encouraged to contact the police department at 203-254-4800.”

Several other towns have also reported mail thefts.

This past weekend, Wilton police said opened mail was found on the side of the road and New Canaan police said officers investigated several reports of stolen mail and packages. They also found mail scattered along a few streets.

In late November, Greenwich police said there was a rash of mail thefts with thieves looking to steal checks or personal data that can be used for fraud and/or identity theft. Darien residents also reported their outgoing mail being stolen and checks cashed with amounts altered, according to police.

In light of the recent events, the Fairfield Police Department is reminding residents of tips from the United States Postal Inspection Service to help prevent mail theft and protect personal information.

This includes depositing all outgoing mail at the post office or handing it to a uniformed USPS letter carrier and to not put it in the mailbox overnight. The raised flag lets people know there is outgoing mail. Outgoing mail should also be put in the USPS collection boxes prior to that day’s last pickup time and not left next to a collection box if it is full or the package doesn’t fit.

People who don’t receive checks, credit cards or other expected valuable mail should contact the sender as soon as possible. Cash should never be sent through the mail, according the tips.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service also recommends requesting signature confirmation for important items.