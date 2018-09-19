Fairfield police investigate string of car break-ins, thefts

FAIRFIELD — Police are investigating a rash of car thefts and break-ins in different areas of town.

On Sunday, a Halley Avenue resident reported their 2008 Mercedes Benz was stolen from the driveway. Although the car was locked, a key to the Mercedes was in the homeowner’s other car, which was left unlocked. The missing vehicle is valued at $6,000.

Two unlocked cars on Middlebrook Drive were rummaged through sometime overnight on Saturday. The only thing taken were the keys to the BMW, which was not taken.

A High Street resident reported Monday that their unlocked car was entered, and a $750 pair of designer sunglasses and a cellphone charger were taken.

Early Tuesday morning, police received a call about two suspicious people in an SUV on Pansy Road. When police arrived, they did not locate the SUV, but discovered two cars on Valley View Road were entered and rummaged through. Both were unlocked and nothing was taken. Two unlocked cars were also reported entered on Wagon Hill Road, but nothing was taken.

Also on Tuesday, police received a report about a possible parking violation on Halley Avenue. What police found was a Nissan Altima that had been reported stolen out of Waterbury. Waterbury police declined to take custody of the car.

Early Wednesday morning, police got a report of a suspicious person in the area of Church Hill Road. A responding officer noticed two vehicles, one black and one red, driving at a high rate of speed on Valley Road. When the officer pulled up behind them, the two cars took off and she lost sight of them on Park Avenue. However, the officer was able to get the registration plate of the black car, and found the 2009 Infiniti had been stolen from a Harvester Road driveway. The owner said the car was locked and he had the keys.

Unlocked cars were also reported entered on Short Hill Lane, Harvester Road, Woodland Road and Tahmore Court. Stolen items include a $600 laptop, an Apple tablet and a pair of Bose headphones.

