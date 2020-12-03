Fairfield police investigating gas station robbery

Police are investigating after the Cumberland Farms gas station on Kings Highway East was robbed Sunday evening. Police are investigating after the Cumberland Farms gas station on Kings Highway East was robbed Sunday evening. Photo: / Josh LaBella Photo: / Josh LaBella Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield police investigating gas station robbery 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Police are investigating a reported robbery at the Cumberland Farms gas station on Kings Highway East.

Fairfield polie Lt. Antonio Granata said dispatch received a call about the robbery at 11:17 p.m on Nov. 29. He said the employee described the suspect as a white or Hispanic male wearing a black ski mask over his face, a black short sleeve shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

“The suspect entered the store and walked behind the counter, where he ordered the employee to open the cash register and back away,” he said. “The employee complied with the suspect’s demands.”

Granata said the store employee told officers they were not threatened during the encounter and there was no weapon displayed or mentioned. He said the employee noticed that the suspect kept their right hand in his pocket.

“The suspect took the cash from the register and walked out of the store, on foot, southbound on Chambers Street under the I-95 bridge,” Granata said, later adding the employee called police just as the suspect walked out the front door. “The store employee was not injured during the incident and did not request any medical attention.”

Granata said the suspect got away with approximately $200 in cash. The incident is being investigated by the detective bureau.