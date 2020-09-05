Fairfield police investigating ‘numerous’ cases of check fraud

FAIRFIELD — Police are warning residents of “numerous” cases of check fraud that have occurred over the past three months.

“In many of these cases, the suspects drive around in search of mailbox flags that are up, and they subsequently steal the outgoing mail,” police posted on their Facebook page on Saturday.

Police said many of the cases have occurred in the Southport and Greenfield Hill areas of town.

The department offered some things to keep in mind if you have recently sent checks by mail, or plan on doing so in the future:

- Do not leave outgoing mail in your mailbox during the overnight hours

- Do your best to minimize the amount of time your mail spends in your mailbox

- Consider dropping your check-specific mail off at one of the various post offices in town

- Be sure to fill out the check in its entirety, being careful to avoid leaving open spaces where information can be altered

- Consider reaching out to the intended recipient of the check to confirm receipt

- Be sure to destroy old checks and paperwork that contains your account number

- Consider utilizing alternative forms of payment such as online bill pay, Venmo, PayPal.

Police said, “If you have recently sent checks by mail, especially if you reside in one of the areas mentioned above, we highly recommend that you monitor your bank statement for fraudulent activity (it’s also good practice to monitor your bank statement on a monthly basis regardless). As always, please contact us if you become a victim of check fraud.”