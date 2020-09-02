Fairfield police make arrest in Jackman Ave. double burglary

Police say Alison Hohn, a 39-year-old Bridgeport resident, has been arrested and charged for allegedly committing a two burglaries on Jackman Avenue in January.

FAIRFIELD — Police have arrested a Bridgeport man in connection with a double burglary on Jackman Avenue in January, according to officials.

Fairfield police Lt. Antonion Granata said Alison Hohn, 36, was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree burglary and sixth-degree larceny for burglaries reported earlier this year.

Granata said two houses on Jackman Avenue less than a quarter of a mile from each other were broken into on Jan. 18. Both homes were entered through basement windows between noon and 1:30 p.m.

According to Granata, an 84-year-old woman was in the first home when someone entered.

“She opened the door leading from the kitchen to the basement stairs to find a man on the stairs,” Granata said. “The intruder said ‘It's okay ma’am.’”

Granata said she shut and locked the basement door and told her husband, who did not believe her. Therefore, he said, they did not call police until an hour later, when they found a basement window broken with blood on the frame and the curtain.

In addition to the bloodied window frame and curtain, Granata said the responding officer found a brown glove in the driveway that did not belong to the homeowner. He said a neighbor gave police a description of a male in the area around the time of the burglary.

Granata said the second residence was not occupied at the time of the burglary. He said the family living there returned and found one of their basement windows pushed in.

“Once inside the residence, they found items in the kitchen and in the second floor bedrooms have been moved and opened,” Granata said, adding two $50 dollar bills were stolen from the home. A responding officer later found blood in several locations inside the residence, he said.

Granata said the glove and samples of the blood were collected and the blood sent to the state Forensic Science Laboratory.

According to Granata, an officer spotted a man later identified as Hohn leaving a property a mile away from Jackman Avenue on Jan. 20. Hohn told the officer he went behind the house to urinate, but could not explain why he was in the area. Hohn was cited for simple trespassing.

Hohn was tailed by undercover officers after the trespass incident, according to police, and arrested on Jan. 23 after being observed forcing entry into a residence on Eaton Street by Bridgeport police.

Granata said Hohn confessed to between 15 and 20 burglaries in Bridgeport and Fairfield during an interview with police.

“Hohn entered most of the homes through the basement windows, then proceeded through the residences stealing valuables he could later sell on the street for his crack cocaine habit,” Granata said.

According to court documents, Hohn was arrested Aug. 26 and held on two $20,000 bonds. He is scheduled to enter a plea for multiple burglary and larceny charges in the Bridgeport Superior Court on Oct. 28.