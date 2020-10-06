Fairfield police offer reward for info leading to robbery suspect’s arrest

FAIRFIELD — Police are offering $1,500 for information that leads to the arrest of a man suspected in four robberies in the last week.

Fairfield Police Lt. Antonio Granata said three of the robberies have been at banks in Fairfield, Shelton, Westport and Norwalk. He said it appears the same person is responsible for all four incidents.

Most recently, the suspect is believed to have robbed a People’s United Bank branch at a Stop and Shop in Westport on Monday.

Westport Police are also offering the $1,500 reward for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest and conviction.

“During each of the bank incidents, the suspect has walked up to the teller window and handed over a hand-written note confirming it was a robbery,” Granata said. “No weapons have been shown and there has been no evidence of a weapon being present.”

Police declined to say how much the suspect is believed to have taken.

Police Seek ID of Robbery Suspect. REWARD OFFERED. Over the past week, 4 robberies occurred in Fairfield, Westport, Shelton & Norwalk (including 3 banks). Same suspect appears to be responsible for all four incidents. More information is available at: https://t.co/UixWGDq1Q5 pic.twitter.com/FsyknmdS9R — Fairfield Police, CT (@FPDCT) October 6, 2020

Granata said the suspect has distinctly similar clothing, mannerisms and eyes in each surveillance video he was captured on, adding he has been described as possibly a white or Asian man about 5’7’’ tall.

“In addition, the suspect is seen operating the same vehicle during each incident,” Granata said, noting the vehicle appears to be a blue Hyundai Elantra Sport made between 2016 and 2019.

Police said the suspect has been seen using a 2016 to 2019 blue Hyundai Elantra Sport in each incident. Police said the suspect has been seen using a 2016 to 2019 blue Hyundai Elantra Sport in each incident. Photo: / Fairfield Police Department / Contributed Photo: / Fairfield Police Department / Contributed Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Fairfield police offer reward for info leading to robbery suspect’s arrest 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department Quality of Life Unit at 203-254-4606.

Anonymous tips may be sent by texting “FPD” plus your tip information to CRIMES (274637) with the “FPD” keyword in the text message. Tips can also be made online at www.fpdct.com/tips.