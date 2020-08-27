Fairfield police request help identifying armed suspects

FAIRFIELD — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two men — one of whom had a firearm — who broke into cars in the Lake Hills area Wednesday morning.

In a release, Lt. Antonio Granata said eight vehicles were broken into and property was stolen from them.

“In one of the incidents, a victim on Papurah Road had his wallet stolen from his vehicle, as well as packages stolen from his front porch,” Granata said, adding that a Ring doorbell camera captured two males running up to the front porch and taking packages at 4:30 that morning.

In the footage, Granata said, one of the suspect was holding a silver firearm just feet from the complainants front door.

Men armed with gun steal packages from numerous homes. More info here: https://t.co/5hiHuQ09TF pic.twitter.com/VctN41dRbu — Fairfield Police, CT (@FPDCT) August 27, 2020

Granata said the suspects were captured on surveillance video hours later using the complainant’s stolen credit cards at a gas station in Wallingford.

He said police are urging residents to remove valuables and secure vehicles to help minimize thefts.

“Leaving valuables in vehicles with the doors left unlocked creates a target rich environment for these crimes to occur,” he said.

Granata said police also urge residents not to confront suspicious individuals, as they may be armed and dangerous. He said people who see something suspicious in their neighborhood should call the police immediately.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the individuals, Granata said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-254-4840.