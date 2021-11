FAIRFIELD — Traffic concerns trumped chicken sandwiches Tuesday as the Town Plan and Zoning Commission unanimously rejected a proposal to bring Chick-fil-A to 750 Post Road due to traffic concerns.

Commissioners said the proposed site would attract more cars than the site could handle, creating more traffic problems in an already congested area — a common criticism residents and opposition raised during the public hearings.

They said while they want to support local businesses, and some acknowledged this proposal would bring a popular eatery to a vacant lot, it didn’t outweigh the traffic concerns. Commissioner Steven Levy recused himself from Tuesday’s vote.

Commissioner Meg Francis said the issue has drawn a lot of opposition in town. The commission has received more than 200 emails and testimony on the project with only two submissions in support of the restaurant locating there.

“People don’t want more traffic downtown,” she said.

The applicant had argued that this site was bigger than other Connecticut locations and was designed to address traffic concerns that had come up at those other sites, including Norwalk. This includes having a drive-thru that could accommodate at least 36 cars in the queue, which was the longest line the applicants have seen at nearby Chick-fil-As.

But commissioners said there wasn’t enough data to back up the applicants’ claims and the only assurance they had was that the Fairfield location was bigger than the other sites. They said similar claims had been made at the Norwalk location that it could handle the traffic and the current situation there shows that isn’t the case.

Commissioners also said because the proposed Fairfield location is bigger, it could attract more people and become a regional draw.

Chairman Matthew Wagner suggested adding a restriction that wouldn’t let the drive-thru allow cars past a certain point to prevent overflow into the parking lot and surrounding roads, but the commission ultimately felt it wouldn’t address the problem.

Also, members of the panel expressed concern that the driveways planned for the Fairfield location would create problems for people turning onto the nearby roads, and said the applicant’s proposal to modify the traffic signal there wasn’t enough.

Commissioner Lenny Braman said the proposal is near the already problematic Post Road traffic circle, as well as near the busy intersection of North Benson and Post roads, which has had 119 accidents in the past four years.

They also argued Chick-fil-A didn’t fit with the character of that part of town.

Chick-fil-A’s proposed location is the former site of Joe’s American Bar & Grill, which closed nearly two years ago. The property was sold in 2020. It also includes the adjacent Colonial Unisex Hair Cutters barbershop, a family-owned business that has been there since 1970.

“These have been exclusively sit-down, average traffic facilities,” Francis said, adding Chick-fil-A would be a better fit off the highway near I-95’s exit 22. “It is not a harmonious project for this site in an already heavily congested section of Post Road.”

Commissioner Kathryn Braun said the project was “too big and too out of scale” for the area, adding the plan also removed too many trees. She said, based on articles sent to the commission, Chick-fil-A has longer wait times than other fast food restaurants because of the high demand and fewer restaurants, and so worried the idling at the drive-thru could cause air pollution.

“I don’t think we need to be creating a pollution hotspot,” she said.

Commissioner Peter Elliot said COVID has only emphasized a desire for drive-thrus and he doesn’t expect that to change even after the pandemic.

“This will just get exacerbated over time,” he said. “Perhaps there could be a better plan that they could present or a different plan, but this one I don’t feel would be nearly sufficient to accommodate the traffic they’re going to have.”

The applicants have the option to appeal the denial.