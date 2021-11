FAIRFIELD — Early in the morning on April 18, 1945, Lt. Michael Daly lead his company through the wreckage of Nuremberg, Germany when heavy machine gun fire caught his unit in an exposed position.

What he did next resulted in Daly being awarded the country’s highest military decoration — the Medal of Honor.

According to his official Medal of Honor citation, Daly dashed forward alone, and, as bullets whined about him, shot the three-man guncrew with his carbine. He then went on to single handedly eliminate three more groups of German soldiers, taking out two more machine gun nests and a patrol.

But Deirdre Daly, Michael Daly’s daughter, said her late father was an incredibly giving person, and very humble. He died in 2008 at the age of 83.

“If you would ask him about his service, he would say that ‘The real heroes are people that didn’t come back — not me,’” she said. “When he returned from the war, he really dedicated his life to helping people.”

The hometown hero and recipient of the nation’s highest military service award was honored at the town’s Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday.

Approximately 100 residents, including town and state officials, scouts and dozens of veterans, gathered around the Veterans Wall of Honor late Thursday morning. Throughout the event, people spoke of what the holiday meant to them.

“I believe in the saying ‘Freedom does not come cheap,”’ said Joe Lebinski, the adjutant of VFW 9427 and senior vice commander of American Legion Post 74, pointing to the names on the honor wall as evidence.

Chris DeWitt, the commander of American Legion Post 143 and the vice-chair of the Board of Finance, said it is important to recognize veterans who are still serving and those coming home in need, in addition to older ones.

Daly’s name will also be honored with the dedication of the nearby flag pole.

First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick said Selectman Tom Flynn presented the dedication idea to her several months ago. She said Daly was the definition of a true American and hometown hero.

Kupchick noted the Board of Selectman voted to have a plaque ordered to place at the base of the flag pole, adding it did not come in time because of supply chain issues.

Throughout the ceremony, everyone who spoke of Daly said he was dedicated to his community. Flynn said he had the pleasure of meeting Daly about 18 years ago when he first ran for public office.

“What came across was what a humble man he was, and what an honorable human being he was, and how much he loved our country and how much he loved our town,” Flynn said. “So, the ability to recognize him as a town and naming the flag pole after him, makes the most sense to me.”

Flynn said Daly represents the courage and honor of all of Fairfield’s veterans.

“He was a giant in life, but an incredibly kind, gentle man despite his enormous heroic acts when he was only 19,” Daly said of her father. “What he was really about was caring for other human beings — all different kinds of people — he was a very grounded, unpretentious person.”

She said her father spent many years working with St. Vincent’s Hospital, which has since named its emergency room after him. She said he was the type of person who went to everyone’s bedside when they were sick and to everyone’s funeral.

Her father did not talk much about his service in World War II, Daly said, adding that he found the movie “Saving Private Ryan” very realistic and had to leave the movie theater.

One interesting fact, Daly said, is that her father was awarded the Medal of Honor because his actions on April 18, and eventually married his wife Margaret Noble Wallace, who had that birthday.

Daly noted the plaque being put at the base of the flag pole is large and draws the eyes upward, inspiring hope — something everyone needs.

“I think there is already a plaque near there in honor of John Sullivan, who was the first selectman for so many years,” she said. “My father and John Sullivan were really close friends. It’s meaningful to us to think about the fact that they are going to be next to each other at the bottom of that strong, tall flagpole.”

