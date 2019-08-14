Fairfield resident charged in connection with recent robbery

Xavier Nathaniel Parks, 20, of Hunyadi Avenue in Fairfield, Conn., was charged with first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery.

FAIRFIELD — A town resident was arrested and charged last week in connection with a recent burglary, police announced Wednesday.

Xavier Nathaniel Parks, 20, of Hunyadi Avenue in Fairfield, was charged with first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery.

Around 7:25 p.m. on Aug. 7, Fairfield Emergency Communications Center received a report of a robbery at 32 Hunyadi Avenue. The victim told police she arranged to meet up with a man in the area on an online site to sell a phone.

“When she arrived to the agreed upon location, the male sat in her vehicle while another male approached the car and robbed her at gunpoint,” police said.

The two suspects took off and patrol officers were unable to find them.

“The victim immediately suspected that they were both involved and described the suspects as being black males, in their twenties, wearing dark clothing,” police said.

Two days after the robbery, on Aug. 9, detectives found information the suspect’s social media page that identified him and his accomplice, police said. After an investigation, a judge found probable cause to believe the suspect, Parks, committed the offenses and signed the arrest warrant.

The judge issued a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Aug. 19.