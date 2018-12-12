Two arrested after car crashes into building

FAIRFIELD — A Fairfield man’s driving spree got him arrested after officers found his girlfriend’s identification at the scene, police said.

At 2:05 p.m. Dec. 5, Fairfield Police received a 911 call about a driver who had exited Interstate 95 northbound at the Mill Plain Road exit and had collided into the Enterprise Rental building at 653 Post Road.

An off-duty Darien cop noticed a white man with long black hair, black goatee and a black leather jacket leave the vehicle along with a white female, both of whom got away. Upon searching the area, Fairfield police found a woman’s driver’s license and after a Facebook query, discovered that her boyfriend, Cody Ropiak, was the driver of the crashed car.

Police issued an arrest warrant and Ropiak, 27, turned himself in to police Dec. 10. He was charged with evading responsibility and reckless driving and issued a Dec. 18 court date.

The woman whose identification was at the scene, Melisa Kozma, 32, was charged by police Dec. 11 after an anonymous tip alerted them to her whereabouts. Kozma, of Norwalk, had seven outstanding warrants and was issued a Dec. 12 court date.

