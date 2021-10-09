Fairfield residents, selectwoman question makeup of Charter Revision Commission

FAIRFIELD — The makeup of the Charter Revision Commission raised concerns at the panel’s recent public hearing, both due to the “lack of diverse voices” and the fact that several members were familiar faces.
The Charter Revision Commission is made up of seven town volunteers. The group consists of three Republicans, three Democrats and one unaffiliated member. Selectwoman Nancy Lefkowitz expressed her concerns at the commission’s public hearing Wednesday night suggesting that the board be aware of diversity in the town.