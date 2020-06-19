Fairfield residents to hold 14th food drive Saturday

A group of Fairfield concerned citizens who started weekly community food drives in March have partnered with Turnpike Spirit Shop in Fairfield on their 14th food and goods drive to help the area’s most vulnerable citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery. The “social distancing” food drive will be held on Saturday, June 20 from 10 a.m. to noon in the parking-lot of Turnpike Spirit Shop, 1838 Black Rock Turnpike.

Fairfield residents Helene Daly, Heather Dubrosky and Alexis Harrison started the weekly community food drives in response to the overwhelming demand that local food pantries and agencies were beginning to experience following COVID-19. Operation Hope is now providing food pantry services to 35% more families . Even with many individuals beginning to return to work and with businesses re-opening, families and individuals throughout Fairfield are still experiencing hardship and new financial circumstances.

“We’re very grateful to Turnpike Spirit Shop owner, Parag Patel, and his compassion to help our community and other business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic. In times of crisis many more people are affected than we realize,” said Harrison. Patel also helped to raise thousands of dollars that helped fellow Fairfield retailers stay afloat during the state-ordered business closures intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Items that will be collected this week include cash donations, grocery gift cards, cleaning products, Lysol wipes, paper towels, hand sanitizer, shelf stable milk, canned beans, corn, peas, and carrots, canned fruit, flour, sugar, oil, gravy, muffin mix, cookies (non-bulk), stuffing. salad dressing, ketchup and boxed dried potatoes. To donate to Operation Hope online, go to: https://operationhopect.org/donate/.