Fairfield residents to hold third food drive

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield residents are hosting another food drive this Sunday, the third in as many weeks, to help replenish the pantry of Operation Hope.

According to a press release, the food drive will be held at the First Congregational Church from 10 a.m. to noon.

“Given the need to practice social distancing, organizers request that those who are donating to the drive to remain in their cars and volunteers will unload items,” the release said. “This week, organizers are requesting just the following items be donated: Canned Stew & Chili, Boxed Milk, Jelly and canned fruits.”

The release said food drive volunteers will also be wearing gloves and taking precautions to remain safe and healthy.

“The food drive was started by three Fairfield residents, Helene Daly, Heather Dubrosky and Alexis Harrison after the three women realized many town residents were in need during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release said. “Within just 48 hours, the trio held their first food drive on March 15, collecting dozens and dozens of groceries, supplies and hygienic items.”

Alexis Harrison said the group has been in awe of the generosity of the Fairfield community and its willingness to help.

“These times are truly unprecedented and we know many of our neighbors are hurting and need help,” Harrison said, “and we hope they know that they are not forgotten. “

If you cannot leave your home but wish to donate, please go directly to: https://operationhopect.org/donate/. For more information, call (203) 556-2546 or email FFLDFoodDrive@outlook.com.