Fairfield residents to host 11th food drive

FAIRFIELD — The three Fairfield women who started weekly community food drives will hold their 11th social distancing food and goods drive on Sunday, May 31 from 10 a.m. to Noon at Operation Hope, 636 Old Post Road, Fairfield. The group of women, in partnership with Fairfield parent, Katie Flynn and her organization, Parents of Fairfield Public Schools will salute graduating high school seniors by asking donations to be made in honor of a special graduate. Individuals are encouraged to attach a note to a bag of food to congratulate the 2020 senior class.

Items that will be collected include cash donations, gift cards to local grocery stores, paper towels, Lysol spray, cleaning wipes, oatmeal (non-bulk), cookies (regular size packages), travel size deodorant, gravy, bagged stuffing, canned green beans, corn, peas and baked beans, mayonnaise, popcorn (microwave), shelf stable milk and juice.

Fairfield residents Helene Daly, Heather Dubrosky and Alexis Harrison started the food drives on March 15 in response to COVID-19 and the implications it has caused to the local economy and jobs.

Hundreds of Fairfield residents continue to count on agencies such as Operation Hope for assistance with accessing basic needs such as hot meals, groceries, and providing stability.

To donate online, please go to: https://operationhopect.org/donate/