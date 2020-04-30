Fairfield restaurants put to the test in “March Madness” tourney

FAIRFIELD — A competition for the ages pits Fairfield eateries against each other in a March Madness-like tournament.

Matt Tierno said he and his friends took a longstanding debate to Instagram to answer the question: What is the best restaurant in Fairfield?

With the coronavirus pandemic putting a halt to sports, Tierno said he and his friends, Pat Cannon and Chris Curran, thought it would be the perfect time to create the tournament.

“We wanted to use Instagram because we thought it would be the easiest way to get it out to a bunch of people we grew up with and went to high school with,” Tierno said. “We were kind of surprised at how much it blew up.”

The account, named thefoodbracket, had 357 followers as of Thursday morning. The tournament is set up as a homage to the famed college basketball competition, using a bracket with four different regions.

“We made one region that was specific to bars and grills. One region that was specific to delis. Another region that was more formal, sit-down restaurants and another region that we called ‘the leftovers,”’ Tierno said. “So, basically, every other restaurant or food place that didn’t really fit into any of the other categories.”

Using the Instagram’s story feature, Tierno said he and the other organizers had their followers vote on a region a day. The pack has dwindled, and only four eateries remain.

“The final four is Colony Grill in Fairfield, the Country Cow (Deli), Nauti Dolphin and Centro (Ristorante),” he said, adding that the next vote is on Saturday and the championship will be on Monday.

Tierno said he is rooting for Country Cow, and said they have the best bacon, egg and cheese sandwich he has ever had in his life.

“If I was a betting man, that’s who I would put my money on,” he said.

According to Tierno, most of the restaurants in the tournament follow the account and vote in it. He said people have told him that their own friend groups are following it closely and debating the outcomes.

“It’s obviously stupid, but I think it’s been a nice little distraction with everything that’s going on,” he said.