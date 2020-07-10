Fairfield’s Farnen, Chamber create video asking residents to shop local

FAIRFIELD — A video launched by a state representative and the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce contained a simple message for residents — Fairfield is open for business.

State Rep. Brian Farnen and the Chamber launched the video to help encourage Fairfield residents to support locally owned businesses, according to a press release.

The video, titled “Fairfield is Open,” released over the long Independence Day weekend garnered more than 8,000 views in three days on Facebook alone. It currently has more than 9,500 views

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said, businesses around the country have faced unprecedented economic disruption, forcing many stores to close down and some to shutter permanently.

Alex Vishno, a Fairfield resident and the owner A2V Media, donated his video production services to creation the video.

Several business owners and managers in Fairfield also contributed to the video. Adam Jacobson, owner of The Pet Pantry, said the campaign was important to local businesses.

“Public awareness that retailers and stores like us are open for business and practicing social distancing to keep their customers safe is important and campaigns like this really help,” Jacobson said. “We are so grateful to Brian and the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce for this important initiative.”

Kendra Windgate, manager of BD Provisions, said she was proud of the campaign, adding that the community needed more positive initiatives to bring people together and remind them to shop local.

“Small businesses are essential to our community and they play an important role to Fairfield, and now is our moment to help them,” said Farnen.

According to the release, Farnen has talked to many small business owners during the past several weeks and will continue to advocate for their needs and be a resource.

Beverly Balaz, the president of the Chamber, said the network was happy to participate in the video project. She said trying to raise awareness about the importance of buying local is crucial during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Farnen and Fairfield resident Alexis Harrison had signs printed to encourage people to support local businesses. People interested in purchasing the $20 signs can do so by emailing Brian at brian.farnen@cga.ct.gov.