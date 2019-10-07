Fairfield’s Pink Pledge celebrates five years of fundraising, awareness

First Selectman Mike Tetreau and Parks and Recreation Director Anthony Calabrese joined Pink Pledge leadership in dedicating the town’s new pink bench in Sherman Green. First Selectman Mike Tetreau and Parks and Recreation Director Anthony Calabrese joined Pink Pledge leadership in dedicating the town’s new pink bench in Sherman Green. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield’s Pink Pledge celebrates five years of fundraising, awareness 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The Norma Pfriem Breast Center is celebrating its fifth Pink Pledge month this month, “pinking out” the town to raise money for and awareness about breast cancer prevention.

Each October, the Center leads an effort to turn the town pink in an effort to remind women to get their mammograms. Early detection, explained Pink Pledge chair Marlene Battista to the Board of Selectmen last week, is the key to stopping breast cancer.

“Prevention is the best protection,” Battista said.

This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the Norma Pfriem Breast Center, a non-profit organization with locations in Fairfield, Trumbull and Bridgeport that seeks to provide breast care to all women, regardless of their ability to pay.

What started out as a small campaign to raise money for the Center in 2015 has since grown into an annual month of education and fundraising. To date, Pink Pledge has raised almost $700,000, which goes toward helping the Center serve its patients.

Pink Pledge brings the town together every year, with multiple municipal departments and residents ranging from students to seniors getting involved. This year, they’re proud to have 100 percent of Fairfield’s public and private schools participating.

In honor of the event’s fifth anniversary, the Board of Selectmen issued a proclamation declaring October 2019 Norma Pfriem Breast Center and Pink Pledge Month in Fairfield.

And as a thank you for the town’s collaboration and support over the years, the organization gifted Fairfield a pink bench, which now resides in Sherman Green. Made of recyclable materials, the bench serves as a memento of the town’s collective efforts towards breast cancer awareness and prevention.

rscharf@hearstmediact.com