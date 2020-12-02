Fairfield’s Remote Learning Academy principal stepping down

Returning Sherman School students get a hug from Principal Eileen Roxbee Thursday on the first day of school in 2014. Returning Sherman School students get a hug from Principal Eileen Roxbee Thursday on the first day of school in 2014. Photo: Genevieve Reilly / Genevieve Reilly Photo: Genevieve Reilly / Genevieve Reilly Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield’s Remote Learning Academy principal stepping down 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The principal of the school district’s Remote Learning Academy is stepping down in January.

Eileen Roxbee, who took lead of the virtual school on Sept. 1, said she’s stepping down because she is a retired principal and so isn’t allowed to retain a full-time position. Roxbee retired as the principal of Roger Sherman Elementary in 2018.

“A posting for my replacement will be sent out tomorrow,” Roxbee said in a message to staff on Tuesday. “I feel that I have been given a unique opportunity to be part of a revolutionary change in education as principal of RLA. Working through unknown obstacles and unforeseen problems with you all has been invigorating and enlightening.”

Roxbee said the future of education is changing as a result of the staff’s work, insights and expertise, adding it had been a privilege to be part of this virtual world of education. According to district officials, Roxbee will be staying on as a consultant to the RLA until June.

“Thank you and I wish you all the best,” she said.