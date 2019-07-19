Fairfield’s Robbins defends USTA 16s championship

Fairfield’s Violet Robbins was the only two-time winner at the USTA New England Junior Sectionals.

She recently won the 16s division at Wesleyan University in Middletown.

Over the past three years, the 14-year-old Robbins, of Fairfield, CT, has reached the finals of three different age divisions. In 2017, she won the 12s title, and last year, she fell in the final of the 14s to Maddie Swire.

“It feels pretty great, and I was really excited to be in the finals again. I lost last year. It was a tough match and wasn’t exactly close, and I didn’t want to let that happen again,” Robbins said.

The only set the No. 2 seeded Robbins dropped throughout the tournament was in her 4+ hour quarterfinal match with Caroline Driscoll, which she battled back to win, 5-7, 7-5, 6-2.

In the final, Robbins fell 2-5 in the first to No. 4 seeded Sahana Raman, but battled back to steal the set, 7-5. Robbins kept the momentum rolling into the second set, where she finished off the match, 6-3.

“She has a really good serve and I had to just wait for her to miss,” Robbins said. “She was bombing a lot of winners early, so I had to wait until she was a little off and miss more to get back into the match.”