FAIRFIELD — After 31 years on Fairfield’s police force, Deputy Chief John Bucherati has accepted a job as the head of Seymour’s police department.

The Seymour Board of Police Commissioners unanimously voted to hire Bucherati during a meeting last week. The board approved a five-year contract which will see Bucherati earning $125,000 a year.

A Shelton resident who grew up in Seymour, Bucherati said his last day as Fairfield Police’s number two will be Jan. 2, adding he will start his new role the next day.

He said being the police chief of his home town interested him and applied because he saw the position was open.

“I wasn’t looking to leave (Fairfield) right away,” he said. “I saw that that was open and said, ‘Let me give it a shot.’ I have family and friends there, and it would kind of be cool.”

While being a police chief, after being deputy chief is the next logical step in his career, Bucherati said, he was not actively seeking another chief role.

“My master’s degree is in cybersecurity, so I was considering what my options would be after I retire — whether I want to go into the private sector and do that or stay in law enforcement,” he said.

Bucherati said he started with the Fairfield Police Department in October of 1990, working in the patrol division.

“I got hired pretty much a year after I got out of high school,” he said.

While Bucherati did a year at the University of New Haven, he said family and work prevented him from getting his degree until later in life. He has since earned a bachelor’s of science in criminal justice and a master’s degree in cybersecurity, both from Sacred Heart University.

“I finished my degree in criminal justice,” he said. “I figured while I’m there, why not just keep going? I know if I stop I’m not going to start again. So, I literally graduated and went right into the master’s program. I graduated in 2019.”

Bucherati noted that he has served in nearly every role the Fairfield Police Department has to offer during his time there. He said he particularly loved the jobs of patrol sergeant and detective.

“I served on the Drug Enforcement Administration task force over in Bridgeport for a short time back in the 1990s,” he said. “That was a really good assignment.”

Bucherati said he also served on Fairfield’s SWAT team for more than 20 years, starting as operator and making his way up the ranks to commander.

“I got to do a lot of things and experience a lot of different training — a lot of good training,” he said. “I always look back fondly on that.”

Bucherati is also proud of work he did on Fairfield’s fill pile scandal case while a lieutenant in the detective bureau, noting he worked with the lead investigator on the very “complex and involved” case.

“It’s unfortunate for the citizens of Fairfield that that happened here, but I was glad I was able to be a part of (the investigation) and bring those people to some sort of justice,” he said.

As a captain, Bucherati was involved in developing a plan for the forthcoming joint emergency communications center between Fairfield and Westport. While he will not be in town to see it open, he said he plans to come take a look when it is complete.

When he starts in Seymour, Bucherati said he wants to bring the department in line with the police accountability bill passed last year.

“There’s some things that need to be done there,” he said. “I also want to bring staffing levels up to where they need to be, and start going over policies and procedures to see what needs to be updated. I think there’s a lot that needs to be updated up there.”

Bucherati said he will systematically go through the department, as well as make sure the right people are in the right positions. He said he also wants to engage more with the community to find out what people are concerned about and, hopefully, address them.

Bucherati said leaving Fairfield is bittersweet. While he grew up in Seymour, he said he spent his entire adult life in Fairfield.

“Over the years, I’ve had a great career,” he said. “I’m very grateful to the town of Fairfield. I’m very grateful to the people here and to the officers I worked with here. They are top notch and I will miss them all.”

