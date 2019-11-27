Fairfield’s new Board of Finance holds first meeting

FAIRFIELD — The Board of Finance met on Nov. 26 for the first time since its new members were sworn in.

Lori Charlton (D) and Jack Testani (R) joined the board, while Mary LeClerc (R) was welcomed back to the table after her re-election.

Gone from the Board of Finance is former Chairman Tom Flynn (R), who vacated the seat he held for 14 years to join the Board of Selectmen.

The Republican Town Committee will choose Flynn’s replacement at its Dec. 2 meeting, pending Board of Selectmen approval. Former Selectman and current RTM representative Ed Bateson has expressed interest in the position.

Vice Chair James Brown (R) is leading the Board of Finance proceedings in the meantime, and a new chair will be voted in at the board’s Dec. 3 organizational meeting.

Also gone from the table were Elizabeth Zezima (D), who lost her re-election campaign, and David Becker (R), who did not seek his seat again.

Republicans have maintained the 6-3 Board of Finance majority they held before the election.

The Tuesday night meeting was the board’s quarterly review session, in which they discussed the first-quarter fiscal positions of both the Board of Education and town budgets.

On the Board of Education side, large budget drivers for the coming year include special education and unexpected capital projects, including a roof repair at Osborn Hill Elementary School and boiler replacement at Mill Hill Elementary School.

The town, meanwhile, is in a good financial position despite the price of ongoing fill testing and cleanup, which Chief Fiscal Officer Bob Mayer said is currently projected to cost the town $1.4 million.

The money, though, is coming out of last year’s fiscal budget and thus not burdening this year’s budget.

Board member Christopher DeWitt emphasized that the town’s finances are looking solid this year.

“The first quarter last year did not look this good, by a long shot,” DeWitt said.

