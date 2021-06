FAIRFIELD — The Board of Education is asking the state to remove the mask mandate in schools and implement a state remote learning academy next year.

The school board recently unanimously approved sending a letter to Gov. Ned Lamont, requesting these changes.

“Given Connecticut’s low rate of COVID transmission and increased rate of vaccination, we are asking for the state to align its guidance for schools with those put forth for the general public,” the letter reads.

The letter goes on to say vaccinated adults are able to return to normal, including no longer having to wear masks. Children and teens are also able to go maskless for activities outside of school, regardless of whether or not they are vaccinated.

Max Reiss, a spokesman for the governor’s office, said on Monday that he wasn’t aware of the school board’s letter.

The crux of the letter focuses on removing the mask mandate, which has been a point of contention among Fairfield parents, sparking several comments at previous school board meetings.

The letter also asks the state to give “local health departments clear guidance on what would prompt the reinstatement of mask wearing as a mitigation strategy.”

Board members are also requesting the state use some of its federal COVID relief funding to “implement a synchronous state-run Remote Learning Academy for medically vulnerable students modeled on any/all of this year’s successful local models.”

Fairfield and many local districts have said they will not offer remote learning next year.

About 15 parents addressed the letter at last week’s school board meeting prior to its approval, applauding the board for writing it but saying it should go even further.

Most of the speakers reiterated the desire to end the mask mandate, saying it’s harming their children’s social and emotional development, as well as their ability to learn. They also questioned the efficacy of masks and challenged the requirement that mask wearing be contingent on vaccinations since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has only given the vaccines emergency approval.

Several speakers also pointed to the dozens of states and religious schools that have already lifted mask mandates.

“We need to go back to normal,” one father said. “Unmask our kids, remove social distancing guidelines and let our kids behave like humans.”

Some speakers said there has been a rise of mental health issues among young people, but others were quick to caution tying that uptick with wearing masks.

“There’s also a bigger picture here — there’s that isolation and the fear of getting sick — there are many components to living through a global pandemic that have created this terrible increase in mental health issues we have seen,” said board member Jessica Gerber.

Other speakers said there was still a need for remote learning for families with members who have compromised immune systems, with some pointing to the success their children had in Fairfield’s Remote Learning Academy this year.

Fairfield school officials have previously talked about a desire for regional remote learning programs run by the state, which they say would meet the need and take some of the burden off the local district to offer both in person and remote programs.

“What I have seen from the state is very, very disappointing in how they plan to help the students who are or have family members who are medically compromised and vulnerable,” Board Vice Chairman Nick Aysseh said. “What’s come out of the state level so far is words to help them down the road and not right now.”

Both residents and board members said it was important the two requests be considered separately.

“At this time, (the state Department of Education) and (the Department of Public Health) continue to require universal masking in all indoor educational venues,” Peter Yazbak, a spokesman for the state Department of Education, said Monday.

He said the two departments also don’t anticipate the need to mandate districts to offer the remote learning option next year based on a public health need.

“We continue to emphasize and reiterate that access to in-person learning opportunities is a priority aligned with our promise of equity and access for all,” Yazbak said.

He added the department has been working with various stakeholders to develop more detailed guidance on using technology in education along with “related considerations stemming from recent legislation passed this session.”

Board Chairwoman Christine Vitale said she decided to draft the letter after hearing concerns from the public and other board members.

“Our children have been responsible citizens and made sacrifices in the name of public health,” the letter reads. “It is now time for the state to turn its focus on both the physical and mental health needs of our students.”