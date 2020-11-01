Fairfield school officials report 4 new cases in district

FAIRFIELD — Four more individuals in the town’s school district tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Sunday.

In a message to families and staff, Superintendent of Schools Mike Cummings and COVID-19 Health And Safety Compliance Liaison Angelus Papageorge said the cases were at three different schools.

“One at Fairfield Warde High School, another at Fairfield Ludlowe High School and two at Jennings Elementary School,” the message said, adding the two at Jennings were not related.

According to the message, contact tracing has been confirmed and any close contacts are now in quarantine. If there is a need for anyone else to self-quarantine, the officials said, they will be contacted directly by a member of the Fairfield Health Department Contact Tracing Team.

According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, 16 students and seven staff members have been confirmed to have coronavirus as of Nov. 1.

The district is reporting students at Ludlowe High, Warde High, Riverfield Elementary and Roger Sherman Elementary to have tested positive for the virus.

Among staff members, the district is reporting those cases come from employees at Warde High, Dwight Elementary, Jennings Elementary, Riverfield Elementary and Stratfield Elementary.

Additionally, the district’s data shows 104 students and 11 staff were in quarantine as of Sunday night. It lists 28 students and six staff as having recovered from COVID-19.

The district reports Ludlowe High, Warde High, Fairfield Woods, Roger Ludlowe Middle, Tomlinson Middle, Burr Elementary, Dwight Elementary, Holland Hill Elementary, Jennings Elementary, Mckinley Elementary, Mill Hill Elementary, Osborn Hill Elementary, Riverfield Elementary, Roger Sherman Elementary, Stratfield Elementary and the Walter Fitzgerald campus have been affected by cases or quarantines.