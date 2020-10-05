Fairfield school playgrounds closed during school hours

FAIRFIELD — All elementary school playgrounds in the Fairfield School District are closed during school hours beginning Monday.

In a message to families, the district said playgrounds would be closed to the public from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

“Parents and students may not use the playgrounds before or after their cohort is in session,” it said.

School officials said gatherings without masks and social distancing occurred on school grounds during school hours and it has become necessary to limit public use to keep students and staff safe.