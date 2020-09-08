Fairfield schools Superintendent Cummings: Robo calls about delay of school opening are ‘Not true’

FAIRFIELD — Just one day before schools reopened, Superintendent of Schools Mike Cummings said robocalls about the first day of school being postponed were fake.

In a Monday memo to families shared by members of the Board of Education, Cummings said parents may have received a robocall about the first day of school being pushed back two weeks.

“Not true!” Cummings said. “School will open as planned Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.”

Cummings also reminded students not feeling well to stay home, wear a mask and quarantine for 14 days if they have traveled to any of the states on the Connecticut travel advisory list.

In an email, Cummings said he did not know where the calls were originating from, why they were made or how many families got them. He said he was notified of the calls by a parent who saw it being discussed on social media.

“They did seem very random,” he said.