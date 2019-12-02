Fairfield schools close early as rain turns to snow

FAIRFIELD — An early school dismissal was put in place Monday due to slippery conditions from icy rain turning to snow later in the day.

Superintendent of Schools Mike Cummings announced Monday morning that schools would start on time but close early, given the worsening weather in the afternoon. All after-school and evening activities were cancelled.

Warde and Ludlowe were set to close at 11:45 a.m., while the middle schools would close at 12:40 p.m. Holland Hill Elementary School closed at 12:55 p.m., and the rest of the district’s elementary schools closed at 1:40 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the area, remaining in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

“Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute,” read the warning. “Rain this morning will change to snow late this morning into afternoon. These amounts potentially could be higher should the transition to snow occur earlier. In addition, there is the potential for a heavy band of snow just to the west, with snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour. Should this band move over the advisory area, snowfall totals would be a few inches higher than forecast.”

Police reminded residents to drive slowly and carefully, and asked them to remain off the roads during cleanup.

According to Capt. Robert Kalamaras of the Fairfield Police Department, 12 crashes related to the weather had been reported as of 10 a.m. Monday morning. No serious injuries resulted from the crashes, he said.

