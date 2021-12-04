Fairfield schools consider replacing math academy program

FAIRFIELD — Parents and students are urging the district to keep the math academy program as officials look to end it and instead offer a new math challenge program as a way to address inequities among elementary students.
Some students said prior to math academy they used to be picked on by their classmates or wouldn’t be called on by the teacher because they always knew the answer. When they finished their work they would be given a math packet that kept them busy but not challenged or they would help the teacher correct their peers’ assignments or tests.