FAIRFIELD — School officials are considering hiring a social worker and increasing funding for the literacy academy in an effort to close a stark achievement gap among students.

The first look at possible solutions comes a few weeks after a report showed a sharp and consistent achievement gap between Black and Hispanic students and white and Asian students.

Board of Education Chairwoman Christine Vitale said officials have known about the achievement gap for as long as she can remember. She said now is the time to take a closer look at the needs of all students as the community comes out of the pandemic and the board and school staff work on the the district improvement plan.

“This achievement gap exists between our different subgroups of students, and I think we need to delve deeper into what is causing that achievement gap,” she said.

Officials said the achievement gap has been an ongoing problem for years, but the report makes the disparities clear and shows the pandemic exacerbated them.

The report used data from a number of factors, such Smarter Balanced Assessment, PSAT and SAT scores, as well as attendance data and suspension rates.

The data showed Black and Hispanic students were approximately two times as likely to be chronically absent as their peers in the 2020-2021 school year. Suspension rates over the past five years showed a similar disparity, with Black and Hispanic students having a higher percentage of suspensions compared to white and Asian students.

Testing scores also held this pattern. In English language arts, Black and Hispanic students met or exceeded the benchmark on the SATs approximately 30 percent less of the time, and about 20 percent less on the Smarter Balance Assessment.

There were also disparities in math.

On Thursday, Superintendent Mike Cummings said data only asks questions, adding there is a lot of work to do to begin to find solutions. Those solutions, he said, will hopefully target the causing factors.

Possible causes

Cummings said the administration has started looking at the potential causes, but has not established that there is a corroboration between them.

“When you look at the potential causal issues, certainly one of those is attendance,” he said. “That’s something we’re spending more time on now. The administrators are actually back out in school breaking out the attendance by the individual students to identify where there’s potential concerns there.”

Cummings said it’s important to look at the work not just over the current school year, but at the potential cumulative impact of students missing school regularly over a number of years.

“That can add up pretty quickly to substantial amounts of time missed from school,” he said.

Cummings said discipline problems, which could lead to higher suspension rates, generally come as a result of students not feeling engaged in school — or not feeling a sense of belonging.

“When kids are connected to their community, whether it’s their school or their neighborhood, and they feel that what they’re doing there is important, then they don’t misbehave and they remain engaged,” he said. “I think when we look at it, one of the causal things we have to look at is, are kids feeling engaged in school?”

This could be anything from liking their teachers to having friends, Cummings said.

The district is also examining if students have enough opportunity to learn, Cummings said, noting pre-kindergarten to second grade reading skills are a huge indicator of academic success.

“If kids can’t read at grade level by the end of grade two, then they’re behind,” he said. “We’re playing catch up at that point. From an opportunity point of view, are we providing enough opportunity for those students in the K-2 time frame for them to make up any gaps they might have?”

Cummings said that brings up the question of whether the district has to look at instruction and curriculum expectations. This way, he said, they could see if the district needs an extended school year or an after-school support program for some students.

He said they’re looking at these topics with some urgency, not just because it impacts students learning, but because the budget season approaches.

Vitale said the district needs to look at how it can invest in putting supports in place to close the gap.

“That’s really where the board is right now,” she said. “Identifying the problem, delving down to what groups of students we’re looking at, and what are our next steps.”

Solutions

Cummings presented some possible solutions for the achievement gap as part of a larger look at new budget initiatives during a school board meeting Wednesday. The district is starting the budget process earlier than usual as a way to cover new topics and make sure all questions are answered.

He said the initiatives don’t have costs yet and it is possible that not all ideas presented make it into the final budget.

On Thursday, Cummings said the district is looking at hiring a social worker who would do community outreach and help families navigate the school system.

“Somebody who works for the school system, but essentially is there to help make connections with families and kids and to work on things like attendance,” he said.

Vitale said the social worker position would strengthen the support between school and home since something happening outside of school could be impacting achievement in the classroom.

Cummings noted that his presentation tied the priorities of the administration to the draft goals of the next district improvement plan and upcoming budget.

“Take the social worker example... that is going to address the (social-emotional learning) work, that’s going to address the equity concerns and then, by doing that, it will hopefully improve the academic achievement,” he said. “When kids are coming to school, and they are feeling more connected, then as a result learning will grow as well.”

Vitale said one approach brought up was an investment in the early literacy academy, which started this year and staff hope to grow for next year. She said the goal is to have all students reading by second grade, which will give them the building blocks to excel in all subjects moving forward.

Another possible solution could be finding ways to have more time in the school day for teachers to provide support to students, Cummings said. The district also needs to see if there is enough staff in the schools to give students support, and possibly hire additional staff to help address achievement disparities.

“We have to look at time solutions too, because if you’re in the school day and you take them out of something, then they’re missing something else,” he said, adding that could create a hole elsewhere in their education.

Vitale said identifying need and early intervention will be important parts of any way to address the achievement gap to give students the skills they need to succeed.

“Part of our mission is to really focus on the learning of all students,” she said. “It’s been highlighted that there’s a group of students that we need to do better by.”

