FAIRFIELD — A real-time viewing of Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday will not occur in Fairfield’s classrooms out of concern for potential violence, administrators have told staff.

Fairfield Superintendent Mike Cummings sent a notice advising them to record the inauguration and play it later if they wished to have their students watch it.

“As you are aware, there have been threats directed at the inauguration and threats against other institutions,” he wrote. “Sadly, we are concerned that if these threats were carried out, the traumatic effect on our students and staff would be great. We cannot take that risk, live viewing of the event should not happen.”

About 25,000 members of the National Guard have been assigned to Washington, D.C., more than double the amount at previous inaugurations, according to the Associated Press.

State capitals across the country are also on alert, including Hartford.

“It is extremely unfortunate that these precautions have to be taken,” Cummings said. “The peaceful transition of power is the highlight of this ceremony. More importantly, it is central to our constitutional process. It is a thrilling event that our students should be able to experience without fear.”

Andrea Clark, the district’s communications director, said she didn’t know how many Fairfield classes have watched previous inaugurations but said it was done before.

“An inauguration is an event to be celebrated and I imagine many teachers would watch it live with their classes where possible,” she said. “Discussing the inauguration will still happen across all grade levels and we have suggested that teachers record the event for later viewing.”

Cummings said he wished the district didn’t have to worry about the possibility of threats and could watch the inauguration for the historical moment it is.

“Personally, I love the inauguration for everything it represents,” Cummings said. “I became a teacher because I loved our history and I wanted to help others love it as well. Having to do this is painful.”

Fairfield isn’t alone in forbidding live-streaming of the event. Greenwich schools sent a similar advisory to school staff prohibiting K-8 classes from watching it live, comparing the potential trauma of violence at the inauguration to watching the Challenger explosion live on TV.

Norwalk Public Schools also asked teachers not to livestream the inauguration and instead show it on a one-hour delay if they plan to use it as part of their lessons on Wednesday.

“Based on news images from several weeks ago, we are doing this out of an abundance of caution, especially with our younger students in mind,” said Norwalk Public Schools Chief Communications Officer Brenda Wilcox Williams.

Westport’s middle and high school principals decided to wait until the following day and show students a re-run, schools superintendent Thomas Scarice said.

Meanwhile, Region 12 — which includes Roxbury, Washington and Bridgewater — is continuing the tradition and will still allow Shepaug Valley School to watch it in class. The district’s elementary schools had never watched the inauguration before, Superintendent Megan Bennett said.

“These are historical moments,” she said. “Our social studies class will be viewing it, or if there is a period that is open for it at noon, they will have the opportunity to view it.”

Other districts, including Monroe, haven’t put out any specific policies or guidelines on viewing the inauguration. Some districts, including Middletown and New Haven, have scheduled professional development Wednesday.

Shelton sends all its children to full distance learning Wednesdays so students won’t be in the classroom when the inauguration happens.

Brian Gioiele, Sandra Diamond Fox and Erin Kayata contributed.