Fairfield seniors to graduate at Jennings Beach

FAIRFIELD — Graduates will once again receive their diplomas on Jennings Beach, as school officials work to find a way to let seniors graduate with their friends and allow more relatives to attend under COVID restrictions.
Fairfield Warde High School’s ceremony will take place June 15 and Fairfield Ludlowe’s will be June 16. The rain date will be June 17. Times are still being determined, but will likely be late evening so the setting sun doesn’t affect guests’ ability to see the large screens where the ceremony will be broadcast.