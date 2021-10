FAIRFIELD — The town is setting aside more than $6 million to help clean up the contamination from the fill pile scandal around town as remediation costs continue to rise.

The $6.3 million comes from a surplus of approximately $9.3 million in the 2020-2021 budget, officials said, which was much higher than usual because revenue that year was more than budgeted.

“Even at the low end of the range of costs, the numbers are high and will far exceed the $6 million that I am proposing we set aside for the fill pile fund,” First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick said at this week’s selectmen meeting. “We did put a million aside in the ARPA funds toward the fill pile remediation, and we are waiting for another million coming from the state and bonding.”

The fill pile scandal has plagued the town for years and led to the arrests of both town officials and private business owners.

Julian Enterprises is accused of dumping contaminated material into the fill pile on the town’s property on Richard White Way, which was shut down in 2016 when lead and polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, were found. The company is also accused of selling the contaminated fill for other construction projects around town.

So far, Kupchick said, the town has spent $2.9 million in testing and remediation fees.

Fill Pile Update

Kupchick said more than 50 contaminated sites connected to the fill pile have been identified throughout town.

“My administration has been working over the last two years to clean up this environmental mess and associated public corruption,” she said.

Kupchick said she knows the cost ranges she has presented concerning the clean-up efforts are significant, but said they are estimates dependent largely on more testing. She said the town is currently in negotiation with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection about remediation of the fill pile and its future use.

“The current estimates of the cost to cap and close that site is going to be in the range of between $4 and $8 million,” she said. “(DEEP) has to agree to a remedy. Then, we can have a public hearing on the fill pile itself.”

The biggest issue now though, Kupchick said, is the Penfield Pavilion — which she noted was the largest site that used contaminated fill. She said more testing is needed beneath the building and parking lot before officials can know the cost associated with cleanup.

“The cost to remove and dispose of the contaminated fill is looking to be in the range of $2.5 million,” Kupchick said, adding the pavilion was also constructed in violation of FEMA regulations during the prior administration. “There is Julian Fill underneath the Penfield parking lot, additional testing still required there. Current estimates to remediate that are between $3 and $5 million.”

Kupchick said other sites under investigation are shaping up to cost up to $5 million. She noted that 25 sites out of 50 have been cleaned up, with the town’s licensed environmental professionals filing paperwork with regulatory bodies to verify that.

“Our remediation continues and we will provide updates as they come available,” Kupchick said, noting other sites will be cleaned up by the end of the winter.

Money set aside

While Kupchick would have preferred to use the surplus for “many other things,” she said she felt it was important to set it aside for the town’s fill pile fund “toward mounting cost of remediation.”

Selectmen Tom Flynn and Nancy Lefkowitz signaled strong support for the move to set the funding aside.

Kupchick said remediation will continue as the state signs off on specific plans, but the actual fill pile and the Penfield Pavilion and Penfield parking lot will take more time because of negotiations with regulators and the testing needed at those sites.

“Unfortunately, this entire situation has — I’m going to be honest — sucked the living life out of everybody in here,” Kupchick said. “We are managing a town of 60,000 people with an extraordinary amount of challenges and issues. This takes up so much time and resources.”

Kupchick said there can be five to ten meetings between the administration and regulators without any substantial update.

Flynn asked he and Lefkowitz be updated so they can answer questions from the public. He also said it would be interesting to have discussions about putting controls in place to prevent an issue like the fill pile from happening again, noting he knew Kupchick had already removed many of the people implicated in it and changed internal processes.

Kupchick said her administration has done a lot of work with internal controls, but things like that can still happen.

“You can have every control in place you want, but if you have someone who is not minding the store, and you have people who are doing things corrupt, they’re not going to follow those internal controls,” she said.

