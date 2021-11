FAIRFIELD — Two siblings say they’ve learned a lot in the past year since starting a newsletter aimed at bringing good news to people and educating them.

“This is our 49th edition this week,” Luke Palisi, 12, said. “We have just continued to grow.”

Luke said he and his sister, Sofia, have interviewed many people, including First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick and child inventor Skye Martin from Norwalk.

Luke and Sofia originally created the newsletter as a way to spread happiness during the challenging times of the pandemic. “Good News Sunday Fairfield” is a weekly newsletter that shares good news and fun facts about different topics, as well as puzzles and games.

Edition 45 marked their first year in production, Luke said, adding they have more than 1,000 followers of the newsletter throughout its various distribution means. As the newsletter grows, he said the content has as well.

“We have done informational series on cryptocurrency and climate change,” he said. “I think that we’re doing a great job at educating people.”

Sofia, 10, said one of her favorite editions so far was the one in which they wrote about VoiceLove, an application which connects hospital patients with their family members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Luke said he and his sister decided to stop printing the newsletter and delivering hard copies earlier this year because it cost a lot of time and resources.

“It was getting inefficient and it was costing too much to print,” he said. “We were delivering 250 copies when we decided to stop doing it. It took us until the afternoon to deliver all of them.”

While they continued to disseminate the newsletter as an email and on their website, Luke said he and Sofia also decided to make it a podcast as well. The podcast is available on Spotify, Apple and most other podcast applications, he said.

“We read the editions in an audio format, so you can listen to it,” he said. “We started in our 20th edition, so this is our 28th time doing it.”

Sofia said she likes doing the podcast because it connects her and Luke to their readers.

“They get to hear our voice and I think it connects the community more,” she said.

Evidence that they’re engaged with the community, Luke said, is that they are now getting people approaching them about advertisement sales, instead of the other way around.

“All the community outreach we have been doing has really allowed us to talk with businesses and have opportunity to place ads,” he said. “This has been a lot of growth for us. It has taught us how to deal with expenses, costs and profits. It teaches us about business too.”

The way the siblings write the newsletter has also changed, Luke said, noting they change their writing style approximately every 10 editions as they learn and grow.

“Now, instead of writing little short good news stories that are happening, we are intending to focus and write big articles on organizations or events that are happening,” Luke said. “As we learn and grow, we like to change it, because if you write in the same way, it doesn’t challenge people and make them remember it. It’s the same old thing.”

Luke said he and Sofia still try to focus on the good that is happening in the world, and have continued to enjoy working on the newsletter.

“I think it’s just a sense that we’re helping the community,” he said. “I want to continue doing it. Everyone should stay positive and keep doing great things.”

