Fairfield sponsors scavenger hunt as part of tourism, lifestyle website relaunch

Two Fairfield children participate in the town’s family scavenger hunt contest. Two Fairfield children participate in the town’s family scavenger hunt contest. Photo: / Fairfield Office Of Community And Economic Development / Contributed Photo: / Fairfield Office Of Community And Economic Development / Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield sponsors scavenger hunt as part of tourism, lifestyle website relaunch 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The town is hosting a scavenger hunt as part of its tourism website’s relaunch, as well as provide a safe and fun activity for parents and their children.

The scavenger hunt began in the beginning of the month and runs until Oct. 30, according to a release from the Office of Community and Economic Development . The office said the scavenger hunt would promote the exploration of Fairfield, adding participants have a chance to win a $25 gift card.

The website, Experience Fairfield CT, is mobile friendly and also features self-guided audio tours, searchable access to over 150 shops and restaurants as well as cultural and recreational activities across the 11 neighborhoods within Fairfield, the office said. The site also has information about the town’s beaches, trails, public golf courses and parks.

“Relaunching the Experience Fairfield website with new features and content puts Fairfield in a stronger position as more travelers plan excursions and getaways when restrictions ease,” said Mark Barnhart, the office’s director.

The office said a calendar on the site will be continually updated with events at the Fairfield Theatre Company, Quick Center, Edgerton Center and other Fairfield venues when they are safe for indoor audiences.

“Fairfield is the quintessential New England town with a rich, 375-year history, picturesque coastline and a vibrant and walkable downtown. There’s so much to see and do, all within minutes of each other, making Fairfield a great place to visit, relax and unwind,” Barnhart said.

Full contest rules, riddles and the online entry form are on www.experiencefairfieldct.org/know-your-town.