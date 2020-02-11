Fairfield state reps open 2020 legislative session

Fairfield State Representatives Brian Farnen and Laura Devlin at the General Assembly last week.

HARTFORD - State Reps. Laura Devlin (R-134) and Brian Farnen (R-132) and the entire General Assembly gaveled in for the 2020 Legislative Session last Wednesday. The current legislative session is a “short session,” which will run until midnight on Wednesday, May 6.

“There is much to do in the short three month session, I am hopeful the legislature, as Governor Lamont stated in his speech, can work in a true bipartisan manner to continue moving Connecticut forward,” said Devlin. “I hope we can all agree that the economic stability and reliability of our residents, and state businesses should always be our first priority as an elected body. We need to protect residents from bad economic policies that hurt their family budgets and cause many to think about leaving Connecticut for lower tax states. ”

"I am optimistic about many of the themes in the governor's state of the state address. Connecticut has the most innovative and educated workforce in the country and I want to work with the governor on improving our business climate, rebuilding our highways and rail and his efforts to promote the clean energy economy and fight climate change," said Farnen.

Governor Ned Lamont delivered his state of the state address to the joint session of the House and Senate. Lamont’s main focus this legislative session is passing truck-only tolls.

Additional priorities for the governor include studying a way to legalize marijuana and implementing a Clean Slate Program to expunge Class C&D misdemeanors after 7 years. The governor’s $22.3 billion one-year budget plan increases spending 0.6% on top of the 3.4% increase built into the adopted budget and makes the 10% corporate surcharge on large businesses permanent.

For more information or to read the Governor’s full budget proposal visit: https://portal.ct.gov/OPM/Bud-Budgets/Bud-Budgets/FY-2021-Budget-Adjustments.