Fairfield students, school push for history course from Black, Hispanic perspectives

FAIRFIELD — Students and staff are encouraging the school board to adopt a new course that teaches U.S. history from the perspective of ethnic minority groups.
The course, titled “African American, Black, Latino and Puerto Rican Studies,” would be a one credit social studies class that would be one of three options for students to meet the U.S. history graduation requirement. But while generally all of the board members seem to support the course, some questioned if it should fulfill that requirement or be an elective.