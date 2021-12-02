Fairfield students, school push for history course from Black, Hispanic perspectives

FAIRFIELD — Students and staff are encouraging the school board to adopt a new course that teaches U.S. history from the perspective of ethnic minority groups.

The course, titled “African American, Black, Latino and Puerto Rican Studies,” would be a one credit social studies class that would be one of three options for students to meet the U.S. history graduation requirement. But while generally all of the board members seem to support the course, some questioned if it should fulfill that requirement or be an elective.

“I think this course is fabulous,” said board member Jennifer Maxon-Kennelly. “It’s long overdue.”

She said she can’t support this as the U.S. history course requirement though because that credit is supposed to be a survey of U.S. history and this course willfully leaves components out. She also suggested it be broken into two, one semester electives to help encourage more students to take it.

Board Chairwoman Christine Vitale said these are interesting points, but it’s part of a bigger conversation on who decides what that survey of history is.

“The more perspectives we can give our students the better,” she said.

Superintendent Mike Cummings said the new course does present challenges in that it’s different than how most people had been taught history, including its structure and points of view, but not having it as a U.S. history option gives the impression experiences not covered in the already approved traditional course are not as worthy.

“None of these issues invalidates its need to be taught and recognized as equal with the current U.S. history offering,” he said.

Cummings said the state Department of Education has endorsed the course and the teachers and staff working on the curriculum have done their due diligence to ensure it meets their professional standards, as well as the expectation it will meet the board requirements.

It covers more than 150 of the same topics covered in the traditional U.S. history class, said Lisa Olivere, the director of social studies and student-centered learning for K-12.

Cummings, whose background is in history, said while there is significant overlap between the two courses, there isn’t complete coverage.

“Telling the American story in 182 days is always going to prevent complete coverage,” he said. “You cannot tell the story from different perspectives and cover all of the same ground.”

He said it does offer the opportunity for students to still understand the story, the richness of the past and opportunities for the future. The new course will also give students a chance to see themselves and might encourage them to pursue more history courses, he said.

“The proposed course is the telling of the American story of what has been, until now, an ignored perspective,” Cummings said.

The course was first presented to the board back in October. It was brought back this week because of changes after feedback last time, including the significant revision of dropping the English credit and component, making it a one-credit course instead of two. While the English component is gone, many of the standards remain.

Another change is students who complete it can be eligible for three college credits through Sacred Heart University.

The new course comes from a state law adopted in 2019, making Connecticut the first state to require public high schools provide a course on Black and Latino studies.

The first semester focuses on Black and African American experiences and history and the second semester focuses on Latino and Puerto Rican experiences and history. Both start by examining racial identity and the contributions and civilizations of Africa or Central and South America.

About 50 schools are currently piloting the course, including Westport, and updating it as the course progresses. District officials said the feedback from districts so far has been that it’s dense and they plan to use this to better revise the Fairfield curriculum over the summer as they tailor it to Fairfield students.

Several students urged the board to adopt the class.

One student, who also serves as co-president for the middle schools’ equity group, said hearing board members say it should be an elective and not a full U.S. history course was like a “kick in the gut” and made her feel devalued. She said as a student who is mixed race, she felt this new course would provide an opportunity for her to feel proud learning about the country’s history and not have to worry about the narrative.

“This country was built by my Black ancestors and the contributions of Black and Hispanic people along with indigenous people throughout history,” she said. “This is what has made this a great nation.”

Other speakers agreed it was about time this course was offered and should be offered as a U.S. history option.

“Although I can’t take this class because I will be graduating, I’m excited that it will be offered to our students next year and beyond,” said Andrew McKinnis, a senior at Ludlowe and a member of the Fairfield Equity Coalition. “This is the first step in diversifying our curriculum and preparing students for different perspectives and life outside of Fairfield.”