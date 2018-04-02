A photo posted to Twitter Monday morning by @molly_peckham shows Fairfield had recieved up to five inches of snow.
Photo: Contributed Photo
Sandy Velez, with three of her kids, Brandon, left, Angel and Joselyn, watch the snow falling at their Germantown Road home in Danbury Monday, April 2, 2018. Danbury kids had a snow day. Some area downs had a delay opening. less
Photo: Carol Kaliff, Hearst Connecticut Media
A man shovels a sidewalk in downtown Danbury during a snowfall that started early in the morning, Monday, April 2, 2018.
Photo: Carol Kaliff, Hearst Connecticut Media
Jordan Holast shovels a sidewalk in Danbury after an early morning snowfall, Monday, April 2, 2018.
Photo: Carol Kaliff, Hearst Connecticut Media
Snow falling in downtown Danbury Monday morning, April 2, 2018.
Photo: Carol Kaliff, Hearst Connecticut Media
An early morning snowfall covers bicycles left outside overnight Monday, April 2, 2018.
Photo: Carol Kaliff, Hearst Connecticut Media
Angelyn Aleman, 9, shovels the sidewalk in front of her home on Germantown Road in Danbury after an overnight snowfall, Monday, April 2, 2018.
Photo: Carol Kaliff, Hearst Connecticut Media
John Ross removes snow from his truck on Hawley Avenue in Danbury Monday, April 2, 2018, after an overnight snowfall.
Photo: Carol Kaliff, Hearst Connecticut Media
John Ross removes snow from his roof on Hawley Avenue in Danbury Monday, April 2, 2018, after an overnight snowfall.
Photo: Carol Kaliff, Hearst Connecticut Media
Aline Ferreira walks in the snow on Main Street in Danbury Monday morning, April 2, 2018.
Photo: Carol Kaliff, Hearst Connecticut Media
Snow in Bridgeport, Conn. on April 2, 2018.
Photo: Sophia Kunthara
Tracey School in Norwalk on Monday, April 2, 2018.
Photo: Leslie Lake
A row of police cars covered in snow on Hoyt Street on Monday, April 2, 2018.
Photo: John Nickerson
State Police took this photo of a westbound rollover on I-84 in Danbury on Monday, April 2, 2018. There were only minor injuries. “Expect delays. Reduce speed, roads may be snow-covered, slick or icy.”
Photo: State Police Photo
Snow in Bridgeport, Conn. on April 2, 2018.
Photo: Sophia Kunthara
Snow in Bridgeport, Conn. on April 2, 2018.
Photo: Sophia Kunthara
Tracey School in Norwalk on Monday, April 2, 2018.
Photo: Leslie Lake
Tracey School in Norwalk on Monday, April 2, 2018.
Photo: Leslie Lake
Plow operator clearing parking lot at Stop & Shop on Main Avenue on Monday, April 2, 2018.
Photo: Leslie Lake
Tracey School in Norwalk on Monday, April 2, 2018.
Photo: Leslie Lake
The Stamford courthouse on Monday, April 2, 2018.
Photo: John Nickerson
A sculpture in front of the courthouse with snow on it on Monday, April 2, 2018.
Photo: John Nickerson
Stamford Clean Team workers clearing a crosswalk curb on Monday, April 2, 2018.
Photo: John Nickerson
Snow on the branches of a tree in front of the Ferguson Library in Stamford on Monday, April 2, 2018.
Photo: John Nickerson
Workers plow a Stop & Shop parking lot on Monday, April 2, 2018.
Photo: Leslie Lake
Snow building up on the Del Frisco’s restaurant sign on Broad Street in Stamford on Monday, April 2, 2018.
Photo: John Nickerson
Pedestrians crossing Broad Street in downtown Stamford on Monday, April 2, 2018.
Photo: John Nickerson
Snow gathered on the false front of a building on East Main Street in Stamford on Monday, April 2, 2018.
Photo: John Nickerson
Traffic tied up in both directions on Courtland Avenue next to East Main Street in Stamford on Monday, April 2, 2018.
Photo: John Nickerson
East Main Street cleared of snow in Stamford on Monday, April 2, 2018.
Photo: John Nickerson
A row of shops on East Main Street in Stamford on Monday, April 2, 2018.
Photo: John Nickerson
An early spring storm had dropped three inches of snow in New Canaan by 6:50 a.m. on April 2,2018.
Photo: Sheryl Shaker
Snow-covered trees at Merritt 7 corporate park in Norwalk on Monday, April 2, 2018.
Photo: Leslie Lake
FAIRFIELD — Superintendent of Schools Toni Jones issued a mid-morning mea culpa Monday for misjudging Monday’s snowstorm and calling students to school on time.
“Thank you for your patience with a challenging trek into school this morning,” wrote Jones in an email sent to parents at 10:30 a.m. “We wake up early and a team of people assess the weather based on all known information. Ultimately, the decision is mine to make, and today I just got it wrong. This was a bad early morning snow call.”
Fairfield was one of a few school districts in the area to not cancel or delay school when the spring storm hit during the morning rush hour.
“The snow fell much faster than anticipated and the temperature dropped lower than expected. My apologies to those of you who were in challenging travel situations this morning,” she wrote.
The Nation Weather Service increased their area snow total estimates for Monday’s storm from 4 inches up to 6 to 8 inches.
Fairfield had eight snow days budgeted for in their school calendar, all of which could be tacked on at the end of the school year. School was canceled March 7 and 8 because of snow and high winds from the area’s second nor’easter in as many weeks. A third nor’easter closed schools on Tuesday.
With the March 13 cancellation, Fairfield had used up seven of their allotted snow days. Any closures past eight would be taken from the district’s April break, according to Superintendent of Schools Toni Jones.