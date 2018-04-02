Photo: Contributed Photo
Image 1of/35

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 35
A photo posted to Twitter Monday morning by @molly_peckham shows Fairfield had recieved up to five inches of snow.
A photo posted to Twitter Monday morning by @molly_peckham shows Fairfield had recieved up to five inches of snow.
Photo: Contributed Photo
Image 2 of 35
Sandy Velez, with three of her kids, Brandon, left, Angel and Joselyn, watch the snow falling at their Germantown Road home in Danbury Monday, April 2, 2018. Danbury kids had a snow day. Some area downs had a delay opening. less
Sandy Velez, with three of her kids, Brandon, left, Angel and Joselyn, watch the snow falling at their Germantown Road home in Danbury Monday, April 2, 2018. Danbury kids had a snow day. Some area downs had a ... more
Photo: Carol Kaliff, Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 3 of 35
A man shovels a sidewalk in downtown Danbury during a snowfall that started early in the morning, Monday, April 2, 2018.
A man shovels a sidewalk in downtown Danbury during a snowfall that started early in the morning, Monday, April 2, 2018.
Photo: Carol Kaliff, Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 4 of 35
Jordan Holast shovels a sidewalk in Danbury after an early morning snowfall, Monday, April 2, 2018.
Jordan Holast shovels a sidewalk in Danbury after an early morning snowfall, Monday, April 2, 2018.
Photo: Carol Kaliff, Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 5 of 35
Snow falling in downtown Danbury Monday morning, April 2, 2018.
Snow falling in downtown Danbury Monday morning, April 2, 2018.
Photo: Carol Kaliff, Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 6 of 35
An early morning snowfall covers bicycles left outside overnight Monday, April 2, 2018.
An early morning snowfall covers bicycles left outside overnight Monday, April 2, 2018.
Photo: Carol Kaliff, Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 7 of 35
Angelyn Aleman, 9, shovels the sidewalk in front of her home on Germantown Road in Danbury after an overnight snowfall, Monday, April 2, 2018.
Angelyn Aleman, 9, shovels the sidewalk in front of her home on Germantown Road in Danbury after an overnight snowfall, Monday, April 2, 2018.
Photo: Carol Kaliff, Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 8 of 35
John Ross removes snow from his truck on Hawley Avenue in Danbury Monday, April 2, 2018, after an overnight snowfall.
John Ross removes snow from his truck on Hawley Avenue in Danbury Monday, April 2, 2018, after an overnight snowfall.
Photo: Carol Kaliff, Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 9 of 35
John Ross removes snow from his roof on Hawley Avenue in Danbury Monday, April 2, 2018, after an overnight snowfall.
John Ross removes snow from his roof on Hawley Avenue in Danbury Monday, April 2, 2018, after an overnight snowfall.
Photo: Carol Kaliff, Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 10 of 35
Aline Ferreira walks in the snow on Main Street in Danbury Monday morning, April 2, 2018.
Aline Ferreira walks in the snow on Main Street in Danbury Monday morning, April 2, 2018.
Photo: Carol Kaliff, Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 11 of 35

Snow in Bridgeport, Conn. on April 2, 2018.

Snow in Bridgeport, Conn. on April 2, 2018.

Photo: Sophia Kunthara
Image 12 of 35

Tracey School in Norwalk on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Tracey School in Norwalk on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Photo: Leslie Lake
Image 13 of 35

A row of police cars covered in snow on Hoyt Street on Monday, April 2, 2018.

A row of police cars covered in snow on Hoyt Street on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Photo: John Nickerson
Image 14 of 35
State Police took this photo of a westbound rollover on I-84 in Danbury on Monday, April 2, 2018. There were only minor injuries. “Expect delays. Reduce speed, roads may be snow-covered, slick or icy.”
State Police took this photo of a westbound rollover on I-84 in Danbury on Monday, April 2, 2018. There were only minor injuries. “Expect delays. Reduce speed, roads may be snow-covered, slick or icy.”
Photo: State Police Photo
Image 15 of 35

Snow in Bridgeport, Conn. on April 2, 2018.

Snow in Bridgeport, Conn. on April 2, 2018.

Photo: Sophia Kunthara
Image 16 of 35

Snow in Bridgeport, Conn. on April 2, 2018.

Snow in Bridgeport, Conn. on April 2, 2018.

Photo: Sophia Kunthara
Image 17 of 35

Tracey School in Norwalk on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Tracey School in Norwalk on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Photo: Leslie Lake
Image 18 of 35

Tracey School in Norwalk on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Tracey School in Norwalk on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Photo: Leslie Lake
Image 19 of 35

Plow operator clearing parking lot at Stop & Shop on Main Avenue on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Plow operator clearing parking lot at Stop & Shop on Main Avenue on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Photo: Leslie Lake
Image 20 of 35

Tracey School in Norwalk on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Tracey School in Norwalk on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Photo: Leslie Lake
Image 21 of 35

The Stamford courthouse on Monday, April 2, 2018.

The Stamford courthouse on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Photo: John Nickerson
Image 22 of 35

A sculpture in front of the courthouse with snow on it on Monday, April 2, 2018.

A sculpture in front of the courthouse with snow on it on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Photo: John Nickerson
Image 23 of 35

Stamford Clean Team workers clearing a crosswalk curb on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Stamford Clean Team workers clearing a crosswalk curb on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Photo: John Nickerson
Image 24 of 35

Snow on the branches of a tree in front of the Ferguson Library in Stamford on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Snow on the branches of a tree in front of the Ferguson Library in Stamford on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Photo: John Nickerson
Image 25 of 35

Workers plow a Stop & Shop parking lot on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Workers plow a Stop & Shop parking lot on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Photo: Leslie Lake
Image 26 of 35

Snow building up on the Del Frisco’s restaurant sign on Broad Street in Stamford on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Snow building up on the Del Frisco’s restaurant sign on Broad Street in Stamford on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Photo: John Nickerson
Image 27 of 35

Pedestrians crossing Broad Street in downtown Stamford on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Pedestrians crossing Broad Street in downtown Stamford on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Photo: John Nickerson
Image 28 of 35

Snow gathered on the false front of a building on East Main Street in Stamford on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Snow gathered on the false front of a building on East Main Street in Stamford on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Photo: John Nickerson
Image 29 of 35

Traffic tied up in both directions on Courtland Avenue next to East Main Street in Stamford on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Traffic tied up in both directions on Courtland Avenue next to East Main Street in Stamford on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Photo: John Nickerson
Image 30 of 35

East Main Street cleared of snow in Stamford on Monday, April 2, 2018.

East Main Street cleared of snow in Stamford on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Photo: John Nickerson
Image 31 of 35

A row of shops on East Main Street in Stamford on Monday, April 2, 2018.

A row of shops on East Main Street in Stamford on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Photo: John Nickerson
Image 32 of 35

An early spring storm had dropped three inches of snow in New Canaan by 6:50 a.m. on April 2,2018.

An early spring storm had dropped three inches of snow in New Canaan by 6:50 a.m. on April 2,2018.

Photo: Sheryl Shaker
Image 33 of 35
Image 34 of 35
Image 35 of 35

Snow-covered trees at Merritt 7 corporate park in Norwalk on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Snow-covered trees at Merritt 7 corporate park in Norwalk on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Photo: Leslie Lake

FAIRFIELD — Superintendent of Schools Toni Jones issued a mid-morning mea culpa Monday for misjudging Monday’s snowstorm and calling students to school on time.

“Thank you for your patience with a challenging trek into school this morning,” wrote Jones in an email sent to parents at 10:30 a.m. “We wake up early and a team of people assess the weather based on all known information. Ultimately, the decision is mine to make, and today I just got it wrong. This was a bad early morning snow call.”

Fairfield was one of a few school districts in the area to not cancel or delay school when the spring storm hit during the morning rush hour.

“The snow fell much faster than anticipated and the temperature dropped lower than expected. My apologies to those of you who were in challenging travel situations this morning,” she wrote.

The Nation Weather Service increased their area snow total estimates for Monday’s storm from 4 inches up to 6 to 8 inches.

Related Stories

Fairfield had eight snow days budgeted for in their school calendar, all of which could be tacked on at the end of the school year. School was canceled March 7 and 8 because of snow and high winds from the area’s second nor’easter in as many weeks. A third nor’easter closed schools on Tuesday.

With the March 13 cancellation, Fairfield had used up seven of their allotted snow days. Any closures past eight would be taken from the district’s April break, according to Superintendent of Schools Toni Jones.