Fairfield swimmers say goodbye to summer, lake vendor

Reagan Ippolito, 2, of Fairfield checks out the water at Lake Mohegan on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Fairfield, Conn.

FAIRFIELD — As the season winds down at Lake Mohegan, families prepared to say goodbye to swimming and summer fun by Labor Day, but also to the mainstay vendor AJ’s at the Lake.

No one knows yet who will be taking over the space, but co-owner Patty Kelly-Ruberti of Fairfield and her husband AJ are the new owners of another classic Fairfield spot — Rawley’s Drive-In on the Post Road.

“It’s been wonderful,” Patty said, describing her four-year experience at the lake. “All the families loved us.”

More than anything, she said, she will miss serving the moms with their kids, for whom she has worked to create healthy options at the stand.

“For us it was all about the kids and the moms,” she said.

While she doesn’t know who’s replacing them yet, as a longtime Fairfield resident she knows Lake Mohegan will continue to be a favorite go-to spot in the community.

“It’s a great place for families to come together,” she said.

“It’s very family oriented,” agreed Rich Griffin of parents, who spent Sunday there with his wife and children. “It’s kind of an oasis.”

“The town does so many things,” Stefanie Kostelis, of Fairfield said, in particular the Parks and Recreation Department.

“I appreciate all the outdoor things they do,” she said, including the free s’mores event that the department hosted by the fire pit at the end of the day. “We’re a little sad it’s going to be closed next week.”