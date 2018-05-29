Fairfield teen honored for fundraising work to fight Alzheimer’s





FAIRFIELD — Like many kids his age, Max Rosenberg likes playing tennis and piano and is exploring an interest in computer coding at his high school.

Unlike many kids his age, Rosenberg is responsible for the fundraising of many thousands of dollars and increasing awareness about Alzheimer's disease.

The work of the 14-year-old Fairfield native and freshman at the Loomis Chaffee School, in Windsor, was recently recognized. Rosenberg was named as a Distinguished Finalist for Connecticut in the 2018 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards and was presented the award on May 17 at his school.

“I want to thank Prudential and all of the other contributing parties for the award. I also want to say that I think anybody could get involved, no matter how young or how old. And not just with Alzheimer’s. Anybody can get involved with whatever it is they care about,” said Rosenberg.

Rosenberg began his work to fight Alzheimer’s about five years ago, after his grandmother was diagnosed with the disease. He at first raised money for and participated in his local Walk to End Alzheimer’s and then got involved with the Celebrating Hope, a gala-like event and auction. In total, Rosenberg’s participation in the two events has resulted in more than $42,000 raised for the Alzheimer’s Association, which helps to fund research, treatment and resources for families and individuals affected by the disease.

“His relationship with my mother — his inspiration for all of his work with Alzheimer’s — is unparalleled to any other relationship that he ever had. He vowed at age nine when he began this journey that he would do whatever it took, and work tirelessly to try to find a cure and help her,” his mother, Jennifer said.

Rosenberg has also twice marched on Washington to lobby for legislation to better help those impacted by the disease, once in his capacity as a youth ambassador of Sen. Richard Blumenthal’s, and once by himself.

“One day I hope to go into politics. I’ve always been interested in that. Politics as a whole, watching the news, impacting my community,” Rosenberg said.

His mother calls Rosenberg an “old soul,” with an iron will.

“I am not surprised at all that Max has taken his advocacy and fundraising this far. When max puts his mind to something, there is absolutely no stopping him,” Jen said.

Though he is still in high school, he plans to remain an active advocate for research and, hopefully, a cure for the disease.

“It takes an army to make a difference and I feel like I’m a part of that,” said Rosenberg.

justin.papp@scni.com; @justinjpapp1; 203-842-2586